2014 Cadillac CTS emerges before New York auto show

Cadillac's plans to make a big splash at the New York auto show with the redesigned 2014 CTS sedan were jump-started Monday by the Internet as a number of photos of the car were posted online.The new CTS sedan will go on sale this fall. It's larger than the current model and will offer a new twin-turbo V6 engine under the hood.A full reveal of the 2014 Cadillac CTS sedan is planned for later today.The new twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission that makes 420 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.The CTS is also available with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 mated to a new eight-speed automatic in rear-wheel drive models or six-speed automatic with all-wheel drive to produce 321 hp. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 272 hp paired with a six-speed automatic.For more CTS photos and other features from Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News, go to autoweek.com/new-york-auto-show.For more coverage of the show from Automotive News, click here.