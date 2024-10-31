How the Chevrolet Volt's powertrain works

Major powertrain components• Main traction electric motor • Motor-generator, with 2 functions: converts engine power to electricity; helps drive wheels as an electric motor • 1.4-liter gasoline I4 engine used mainly to power the generator • Planetary gears and 3 independent clutches that function like a transmission, managing and distributing power from 2 electric motors and gasoline engine to the drive wheels • Propulsion battery that is charged from outside current or by gasoline engine The Volt's powertrain operates in four modes: