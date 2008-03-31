The minivan is dead, right? Think again

NoneLeading the packMinivan transaction prices have risen faster than transaction prices for the overall industry in the past 5 years. Figures are not adjusted for inflation. MinivansAll nameplates2008*$27,500$27,7852003$25,049$25,648Change9.80%8.30%*Jan. 1-March 23Source: Power Information Network A funny thing happened to the minivan on the way to the scrap heap. Competition knocked out General Motors and Ford. But their retreat left three powerful players with high-volume minivans: Chrysler, Toyota and Honda.