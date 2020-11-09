100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry, 2000-2020 \n\n\n \n\nSee our 100 Leading Women complete coverage See the full list of 2020 honorees\n\nAutomotive News has been publishing a list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry every five years since 2000. Here is the complete list with links to their stories. You can search by name, year, title or company.\nSearch: \n \n\n\n\nName\nYear\nTitle\nCompany\n\n\n\n\nAruna Anand\n2020\nHead of Continental Engineering Services, North America\nContinental\n\n\nElena Antaya\n2020\nVice President of Corporate Purchasing\nToyoda Gosei North America\n\n\nNeeru Arora\n2020\nChief Information Officer\nVolkswagen Credit\n\n\nJuanita Powell Baranco\n2020\nCo-owner\nMercedes-Benz of Buckhead in Georgia and Mercedes-Benz of Covington in Louisiana\n\n\nJanet Barnard\n2020\nChief People Officer\nCox Automotive\n\n\nMary Barra\n2020\nCEO\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nWendy Bauer\n2020\nGlobal Director, Automotive Sales\nAmazon Web Services\n\n\nJessica Berry\n2020\nVice President, Toyota and Hyundai-Kia\nAdient\n\n\nLiza Borches\n2020\nCEO\nCarter Myers Automotive\n\n\nOlabisi Boyle\n2020\nVice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy\nHyundai Motor America\n\n\nAndrea Brimmer\n2020\nCMO\nAlly Financial Inc.\n\n\nMary Buchzeiger\n2020\nCEO\nLucerne International\n\n\nKelly Bysouth\n2020\nChief Supply Chain Officer\nInternational Automotive Components Group\n\n\nTonit Calaway\n2020\nExecutive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary\nBorgWarner\n\n\nDenise Carlson\n2020\nVice President of North American Production Innovation Center and Executive Lead of Diversity and Inclusion\nDenso International America\n\n\nLinda Cash\n2020\nVice President, Quality and New Model Launch Program\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nTracy Cassady\n2020\nExecutive Vice President of Marketing\nPenske Automotive Group\n\n\nMamatha Chamarthi\n2020\nChief Information Officer, North America and Asia Pacific\nFiat Chrysler Automobiles\n\n\nSuzana Cizmic\n2020\nVice President, Commercial Plant Manager\nRobert Bosch\n\n\nFrancoise Colpron\n2020\nGroup President\nValeo North America\n\n\nLeah Curry\n2020\nPresident, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana\nToyota Motor North America\n\n\nTamara Darvish\n2020\nPresident of U.S. operations\nAutoCanada\n\n\nKim Day\n2020\nCOO\nSteele Auto Group\n\n\nAine Denari\n2020\nSenior Vice President, Advanced Driver Assist Systems, Electronics and Advanced Driver Assist Systems Division\nZF Group\n\n\nFlavia De Veny\n2020\nCEO\nCamaco-Amvian\n\n\nCorina Diehl\n2020\nCEO\nDiehl Automotive Group, Inc.\n\n\nIvette Dominguez\n2020\nPresident\nAlpine Buick-GMC (and dealer at 5 other dealerships in Colorado, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma)\n\n\nLisa Drake\n2020\nCOO, North America\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nSusan Elkington\n2020\nPresident, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky\nToyota Motor North America\n\n\nAicha Evans\n2020\nChief executive officer\nZoox\n\n\nJoy Falotico\n2020\nChief Marketing Officer and President, Lincoln\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nGail Faulkner\n2020\nCEO\nFaulkner Auto Group\n\n\nCynthia Flanigan\n2020\nDirector, Vehicle Research and Technology, Research and Advanced Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAmy Fleming\n2020\nSenior Director, Regional Operations and Sales\nMazda Canada\n\n\nPamela Fletcher\n2020\nVice President of Global Innovation\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJulie Fream\n2020\nCEO\nOriginal Equipment Suppliers Association\n\n\nDeirdre Fultz\n2020\nPlant Manager, Indiana Transmission Plant\nFiat Chrysler Automobiles\n\n\nKimberley Gardiner\n2020\nChief Marketing Officer\nMitsubishi Motors North America\n\n\nDenise Gray\n2020\nPresident\nLG Chem Michigan\n\n\nZobeida Gutierrez\n2020\nGroup Quality Director, North America\nValeo\n\n\nJennifer Haroon\n2020\nCOO\nNauto\n\n\nLinda Hasenfratz\n2020\nCEO\nLinamar Corp.\n\n\nGrace Huang\n2020\nPresident\nManheim\n\n\nMarissa Hunter\n2020\nHead of Marketing – North America\nFiat Chrysler Automobiles\n\n\nMegan Hunter\n2020\nExecutive Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain Operations\nMartinrea International\n\n\nKaren Ideno\n2020\nGroup Vice President, Toyota Financial Services; COO of Mazda Financial Services\nToyota Financial Services\n\n\nStephanie Jett\n2020\nSenior Vice President of Global Sales\nAutoliv\n\n\nJennifer Johnson\n2020\nCEO\nKendrick Plastics\n\n\nAbigail Kampmann\n2020\nCEO\nPrinciple Auto\n\n\nJody Kelman\n2020\nDirector of Product and Program Management, Self-Driving Platform\nLyft\n\n\nSusan Kenny\n2020\nEngine Plant Manager\nHonda of Canada Manufacturing\n\n\nSharon Kitzman\n2020\nPresident, Dominion DMS\nDominion Dealer Solutions\n\n\nHeather Klish\n2020\nVice President, Manufacturing, Continuous Improvement and Integration\nBorgWarner\n\n\nElizabeth Krear\n2020\nModel Responsible, Jeep Gladiator\nFiat Chrysler Automobiles\n\n\nJulie Kurcz\n2020\nExecutive Director, Product Quality\nKia Motors America\n\n\nRebecca Liebert\n2020\nExecutive Vice President\nPPG Industries\n\n\nLynn Longo\n2020\nSenior Vice President, Digital Cockpit\nHarman Automotive\n\n\nLisa Lortie\n2020\nGlobal Director, Propulsion Systems Testing and Analysis\nFiat Chrysler Automobiles\n\n\nLisa Lunsford\n2020\nCEO\nGS3 Global\n\n\nStacy Lynett\n2020\nExecutive Director & CIO, Global Product Development & Quality\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nDebbie Manzano\n2020\nPlant Manager, Dearborn Truck Plant\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nClaudia Marquez\n2020\nCEO\nHyundai Motor Mexico\n\n\nTekedra Mawakana\n2020\nCOO\nWaymo\n\n\nGail May\n2020\nPlant Manager, Performance Manufacturing Center\nHonda of America\n\n\nCelina Mikolajczak\n2020\nVice President, Battery Technology\nPanasonic Energy of North America\n\n\nTina Miller\n2020\nCFO\nLithia Motors\n\n\nMary Nichols\n2020\nChairman\nCalifornia Air Resources Board\n\n\nCathy O'Callaghan\n2020\nController, CFO of Automotive\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nSandra Phillips Rogers\n2020\nGroup Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Chief Diversity Officer\nToyota Motor North America\n\n\nSejal Pietzak\n2020\nCEO\nDealerSocket\n\n\nVickie Piner\n2020\nGlobal Vice President of Quality, E-Systems\nLear Corp.\n\n\nSonal Ramrakhiani\n2020\nCOO\nTata Technologies\n\n\nSonia Rief\n2020\nVice President, Vehicle Connected Services and Program Management Office\nNissan North America\n\n\nKimberly Rodriguez\n2020\nCEO\nDura Automotive Systems\n\n\nJenell Ross\n2020\nPresident\nBob Ross Automotive Group\n\n\nRosa Santana\n2020\nCEO\nForma Automotive\n\n\nLaura Schwab\n2020\nPresident\nAston Martin the Americas\n\n\nSusan Sheffield\n2020\nCFO\nGM Financial\n\n\nChristine Sitek\n2020\nExecutive Director, Global Purchasing & Supply Chain\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nAnuja Sonalker\n2020\nCEO\nSTEER Tech\n\n\nSandy Stojkovski\n2020\nCEO\nVitesco Technologies North America\n\n\nKim Stonehouse\n2020\nDirector of Automotive, US\nFacebook\n\n\nMax Straub\n2020\nPresident and Chairman of Board of Management, Bosch Global Services\nRobert Bosch\n\n\nKristen Tabar\n2020\nGroup Vice President, Vehicle Development and Engineering\nToyota Motor North America\n\n\nChrissy Taylor\n2020\nCEO\nEnterprise Holdings\n\n\nLia Theodosiou-Pisanelli\n2020\nDirector of Partner Product and Programs\nAurora Innovation\n\n\nChristina Tsai\n2020\nVice President and General Manager, Global Sealing\nTenneco\n\n\nElizabeth Umberson\n2020\nVice President, Head of Materials Management\nZF North America\n\n\nLisa Viazanko\n2020\nVice President, Engineering\nFaurecia\n\n\nJulia Wada\n2020\nGroup Vice President Strategy, Innovation and Transformation\nToyota Financial Services\n\n\nDeborah Wahl\n2020\nGlobal Chief Marketing Officer\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJennifer Wahnschaff\n2020\nVice President and Head of Continental Intelligent Transportation Systems\nContinental\n\n\nFaith Wandrie\n2020\nVice President Global Supply Chain\nAmerican Axle & Manufacturing\n\n\nJudy Wheeler\n2020\nDivision Vice President, Dealer Network Development and Customer Quality\nNissan North America\n\n\nKerri Wise\n2020\nVice President, Communications\nTrueCar\n\n\nAllyson Witherspoon\n2020\nVice President, Marketing Communications and Media\nNissan North America\n\n\nRekha Wunnava\n2020\nIT Director, Automotive Design and Build Product Lines\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAnn Yauger\n2020\nAssistant Vice President of Product Management\nCarMax\n\n\nAngela Zepeda\n2020\nChief Marketing Officer\nHyundai Motor America\n\n\nJamie Zinser\n2020\nChief Technology Officer\nGlobal Automotive Systems\n\n\nOlga Alavanou\n2015\nExecutive Vice President, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Business Units\nYazaki North America\n\n\nDiane Allen\n2015\nSenior Design Manager\nNissan Design America\n\n\nLisa Bahash\n2015\nGroup Vice President and General Manager, Original Equipment Power Solutions\nJohnson Controls\n\n\nChris Barman\n2015\nVice President - Engineering\nFCA US\n\n\nJanet Barnard\n2015\nPresident\nManheim\n\n\nMary Barra\n2015\nCEO\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nBirgit Behrendt\n2015\nVice President, Global Programs and Purchasing Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nBecky Blanchard\n2015\nDirector, Ram Truck Brand\nFCA US\n\n\nAlicia Boler-Davis\n2015\nSenior Vice President, Global Connected Customer Experience\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nSandra Bouckley\n2015\nVice President of Manufacturing Engineering\nGKN Driveline Americas\n\n\nKim Brink\n2015\nCOO\nTeam Detroit/ Blue Hive\n\n\nKim Brycz\n2015\nExecutive Director, Global Product Purchasing\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nRobin Chase\n2015\nChairman\nVeniam\n\n\nCatherine Clegg\n2015\nGM North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations Vice President\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMarcy Fisher Clifford\n2015\nVehicle Line Director, Global CD Programs\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nFrancoise Colpron\n2015\nGroup President, North America\nValeo\n\n\nLisa Copeland\n2015\nManaging Partner\nFiat-Alfa Romeo of Austin\n\n\nDianne Craig\n2015\nPresident and CEO\nFord Motor Co. of Canada\n\n\nLeah Curry\n2015\nVice President, Toyota Manufacturing, Indiana\nToyota Motor North America\n\n\nKathleen Dilworth\n2015\nExecutive Director, Global Powertrain Manufacturing Engineering\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nTracey Doi\n2015\nGroup Vice President and CFO\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nThasunda Duckett\n2015\nCEO, Chase Auto Finance\nJPMorgan Chase\n\n\nHelen Emsley\n2015\nExecutive Director, Global GMC Design and User Experience\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nCindy Estrada\n2015\nVice President\nUAW\n\n\nJoy Falotico\n2015\nExecutive Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Americas and Strategic Planning\nFord Motor Credit Co.\n\n\nFelicia Fields\n2015\nGroup Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nPamela Fletcher\n2015\nExecutive Chief Engineer for Electrified Vehicles\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKaren E. Folger\n2015\nVice President, Original Equipment Services Sales, North America\nBosch Automotive Service Solutions\n\n\nElena Ford\n2015\nVice President, Global Dealer and Consumer Experience\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nCherlyn Foster\n2015\nManufacturing Manager, Finishing and Automotive\nAlcoa\n\n\nLisa Frary\n2015\nVice President of Quality\nAutoliv Inc.\n\n\nJulie Fream\n2015\nCEO\nOriginal Equipment Suppliers Association\n\n\nWendi Gentry-Stuenkel\n2015\nDirector, Supply Chain Management Commercial Operations\nFCA US\n\n\nElizabeth Griffith\n2015\nDirector of Engineering, Product Development & Design, GM Global\nFaurecia\n\n\nJan Griffiths\n2015\nVice President of Supply Chain Management\nInteva Products\n\n\nMary Gustanski\n2015\nVice President of Engineering and Program Management\nDelphi Automotive\n\n\nCorey Haire\n2015\nRegional Vice President and General Manager\nCarMax Inc.\n\n\nColleen Haley\n2015\nGlobal Head of Ford Business Unit in North America and Chairman of Yazaki Mercosur\nYazaki North America\n\n\nJeneanne Hanley\n2015\nVice President, Global Trim and Craftsmanship\nLear Corp.\n\n\nLara Harrington\n2015\nChief Engineer, Automotive Development\nHonda R&D Americas\n\n\nLinda Hasenfratz\n2015\nCEO\nLinamar Corp.\n\n\nPam Heminger\n2015\nDivision Manager, Business Division\nHonda of America Mfg\n\n\nSheri Hickok\n2015\nChief Engineer, Next-Generation of Full-Size Trucks\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMarissa Hunter\n2015\nDirector, FCA US Brand Advertising and Head of Advertising Ram Truck Brand\nFCA US\n\n\nSharon Kitzman\n2015\nVice President and General Manager, DMS\nDealertrack Technologies\n\n\nMarcy Klevorn\n2015\nChief Information Officer\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nDarlene Knight\n2015\nGroup Vice President and General Manager, Complete Seat Americas\nJohnson Controls\n\n\nChristine Krathwohl\n2015\nVice President of Global Supply Chain\nCooper Standard Holdings\n\n\nStaci Kroon\n2015\nExecutive Vice President, Eaton Business System\nEaton\n\n\nJulie Kurcz\n2015\nExecutive Director of Product Quality\nKia Motors America\n\n\nChantel Lenard\n2015\nDirector of U.S. Marketing\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMichele Lieber\n2015\nChief Public Policy Officer\nAlly Financial\n\n\nGrace Lieblein\n2015\nVice President, Global Quality\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMargie Loeb\n2015\nSenior Vice President, General Counsel\nFCA US\n\n\nLisa Lunsford\n2015\nCEO\nGS3 Global\n\n\nAlexandria Maciag\n2015\nDirector of Manufacturing, North America Automatic Transmission Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nJanice Maiden\n2015\nSenior Vice President and General Manager, Sealing and Gaskets and Systems Protection, Federal-Mogul Powertrain\nFederal-Mogul Corp.\n\n\nMillie Marshall\n2015\nPresident, Toyota Manufacturing, West Virginia\nToyota Motor North America\n\n\nJulie Martin\n2015\nVice President of Sales and Marketing\nHella Corporate Center USA\n\n\nKim McCullough\n2015\nVice President of Marketing\nJaguar Land Rover\n\n\nDoneen McDowell\n2015\nExecutive Director, Global-GMNA Vehicle Systems in Manufacturing Engineering\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKaren McKemie\n2015\nDivisional Vice President\nSonic Automotive Inc.\n\n\nCheryl Miller\n2015\nExecutive Vice President and CFO\nAutoNation\n\n\nSusan Moll\n2015\nVice President, Customer Services\nDominion Dealer Solutions\n\n\nBarbara Mousigian\n2015\nVice President of Product\nCars.com\n\n\nTerri Mulcahey\n2015\nExecutive Vice President of Marketing\nPenske Automotive Group\n\n\nPam Nicholson\n2015\nPresident and CEO\nEnterprise Holdings\n\n\nCindy Niekamp\n2015\nSenior Vice President, PPG Automotive OEM Coatings\nPPG Industries\n\n\nAndrica Nuechterlein\n2015\nVice President, Global Sales - Electrical\nLear Corp.\n\n\nSeval Oz\n2015\nCEO\nContinental Intelligent Transportation Systems - Continental AG\n\n\nDonna Parlapiano\n2015\nSenior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Corporate Real Estate\nAutoNation\n\n\nBarbara Pilarski\n2015\nVice President, Business Development\nFCA US\n\n\nKimberly Pittel\n2015\nVice President, Sustainability, Environment & Safety Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMichelle Primm\n2015\nManaging Partner\nCascade Auto Group\n\n\nTeri Quigley\n2015\nPlant Manager, Silao Complex\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nSonia Rief\n2015\nDirector of Vehicle Program Management\nNissan North America\n\n\nAndrea Riley\n2015\nChief Marketing Officer\nAlly Financial\n\n\nVictoria Rusnak\n2015\nCEO\nRusnak Auto Group\n\n\nRose Ryntz\n2015\nVice President, Advanced Development and Material Engineering\nIAC Group\n\n\nMarsha Shields\n2015\nPresident\nRed McCombs Automotive\n\n\nChristine Sitek\n2015\nExecutive Director, Global Quality Operations\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nAlison Spitzer\n2015\nPresident\nSpitzer Automotive\n\n\nMaximiliane Straub\n2015\nCFO and Executive Vice President, Finance, Controlling and Administration\nRobert Bosch LLC\n\n\nKristen Tabar\n2015\nVice President, Toyota Technical Center\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nDiana Tremblay\n2015\nVice President of Global Business Services\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nCarrie Uhl\n2015\nVice President of Procurement, Americas\nMagna International\n\n\nDesi Ujkashevic\n2015\nGlobal Director, Body Interior Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nBonnie Van Etten\n2015\nVice President, NAFTA\nFCA US\n\n\nAlexi Venneri\n2015\nCEO\nDigital Air Strike\n\n\nRebecca Vest\n2015\nVice President, Purchasing\nNissan North America\n\n\nMarlo Vitous\n2015\nDirector, Product Development Purchasing\nFCA US\n\n\nValery Voyles\n2015\nChairman and CEO\nEd Voyles Automotive Group\n\n\nKim Williams\n2015\nVice President, Modules Manufacturing and Quality\nCalsonic Kansei North America\n\n\nMarsha Winegarden\n2015\nGlobal Executive Director, New Model Programs\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nKathy Winter\n2015\nVice President of Software & Services, Automated Driving\nDelphi Automotive\n\n\nLori Wittman\n2015\nVice President and General Manager\nVinSolutions\n\n\nMaryAnn Wright\n2015\nGroup Vice President of Engineering and Product Development, Power Solutions\nJohnson Controls\n\n\nTania Pratnicki Young\n2015\nPlant Manager, Dundee Engine Plant\nFCA US\n\n\nMinjuan Zhang\n2015\nGeneral Manager, Toyota Research Institute, North America\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nJamie Zinser\n2015\nGlobal Engineering Director, Structural Systems Division\nDura Automotive Systems\n\n\nOlga Alavanou\n2010\nExecutive Vice President of Supply Chain Management\nYazaki North America\n\n\nDiane Allen\n2010\nDesign Manager\nNissan Design America\n\n\nChris Barman\n2010\nVehicle Line Executive, E Segment Vehicles\nChrysler Group\n\n\nMary Barra\n2010\nVice President, Global Human Resources\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nBirgit Behrendt\n2010\nExecutive Director, Global Programs and the Americas Purchasing\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nJan Bertsch\n2010\nVice President and Treasurer\nBorgWarner Inc.\n\n\nSue Boehlke\n2010\nSenior Vice President, Manheim Products and Processes\nManheim\n\n\nAlicia Boler-davis\n2010\nNorth American Vehicle Line Executive, Vehicle Chief Engineer for the Gamma Platform; and Plant Manager, Orion Assembly\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nLiz Boone\n2010\nDirector of Advertising Strategy\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nSusan Brennan\n2010\nVice President, Manufacturing- Smyrna/Decherd\nNissan North America\n\n\nKim Brycz\n2010\nExecutive Director, Indirect, Machinery and Equipment, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJully Burau\n2010\nGlobal Vehicle Chief Engineer, Full-Sized Trucks and Vans\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nShari Burgess\n2010\nVice President, Treasurer\nLear Corp.\n\n\nKelli Carney\n2010\nSenior Vice President, Purchasing #8226; International Automotive Components Group\nIAC Group\n\n\nTedi Casasanta\n2010\nHead of Powertrain Quality\nChrysler Group\n\n\nRita Case\n2010\nVice President\nRick Case Automotive Group\n\n\nLinda Cash\n2010\nDirector, North America Vehicle Operations Manufacturing Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAngie Chattin\n2010\nPresident\nCarMax Auto Finance\n\n\nSue Cischke\n2010\nGroup Vice President, Sustainability, Environment and Safety Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nJoan Claybrook\n2010\nPresident Emeritus\nPublic Citizen\n\n\nCathy Clegg\n2010\nVice President of Labor Relations\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nFrancoise Colpron\n2010\nNational Director, North America\nValeo\n\n\nBarbra Cooper\n2010\nGroup Vice President and Chief Information Officer\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nSharon Corrigan\n2010\nVice President, Marketing\nJaguar North America\n\n\nJudy Curran\n2010\nDirector, Vehicle Evaluation and Verification and PD Factory\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nShannon Curry\n2010\nTreasurer\nAmerican Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.\n\n\nTamara Darvish\n2010\nVice President\nDARCARS Automotive Group\n\n\nJacqui Dedo\n2010\nChief Strategy and Procurement Officer\nDana Holding Corp.\n\n\nSusan Desandre\n2010\nGlobal Commodity Director, Purchasing, Body and Exterior\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nKathleen Dilworth\n2010\nPlant Manager, Flint Powertrain Operations\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nTracey Doi\n2010\nCFO\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nCindy Estrada\n2010\nVice President\nUAW\n\n\nMarti Eulberg\n2010\nVice President, Global Sales, Marketing and Communications\nFisker Automotive\n\n\nJoy Falotico\n2010\nVice President, Global Marketing\nFord Motor Credit Co.\n\n\nAmy Farmer\n2010\nPlant Manager, Flint Assembly and the Flint Metal Center\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nNancy Fein\n2010\nVice President, Customer Relations\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nMarianne Fey\n2010\nExecutive Vice President, Managing Director\nMcCann Erickson Midwest\n\n\nFelicia Fields\n2010\nGroup Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMarcy Fisher\n2010\nDirector, Global Body Interior Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nElena Ford\n2010\nDirector, Gobal Marketing, Sales and Service Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nNancy Gioia\n2010\nDirector, Global Electrification\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nLinda Goodspeed\n2010\nVice President of Information Systems for U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil\nNissan North America\n\n\nJoy Greenway\n2010\nPresident, Product Group\nVisteon Corp.\n\n\nMary Gustanski\n2010\nDirector, Engineering, Customer Satisfaction, Program Management and Operations\nDelphi\n\n\nColleen Haley\n2010\nPresident, U.S. OEM Business Unit\nYazaki Corporation\n\n\nJeneanne Hanley\n2010\nVice President, Business Development and Strategy, HEV/EV Business Unit\nLear Corp.\n\n\nLinda Hasenfratz\n2010\nCEO\nLinamar Corp.\n\n\nMindy Holman\n2010\nPresident and CEO\nHolman Automotive Group\n\n\nTerry Iwasaki\n2010\nVice President, CFO and Treasurer\nMetaldyne LLC\n\n\nJay Iyengar\n2010\nDirector and Chief Engineer, Head of Electrified Propulsion Systems\nChrysler Group\n\n\nTrisha Jung\n2010\nDirector/Chief Marketing Manager, Electric Vehicle Marketing and Sales Strategy\nNissan North America\n\n\nMarcy Klevorn\n2010\nDirector, Global IT Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMaureen Lafontaine\n2010\nCo-owner\nLaFontaine Automotive Group\n\n\nJill Lajdziak\n2010\nPresident\nSmart USA\n\n\nGrace Lieblein\n2010\nPresident and Managing Director\nGeneral Motors Mexico\n\n\nMarcy Hnath Maguire\n2010\nCEO\nMaguire Automotive Group\n\n\nJanice Maiden\n2010\nVice President and Business Director, Systems Protection\nFederal-Mogul Corp.\n\n\nTracey Matura\n2010\nGeneral Manager, Strategic Retail Development\nMercedes-Benz USA\n\n\nMaureen Midgley\n2010\nExecutive Director of Global Paint and Polymer Center\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nTerri Mulcahey\n2010\nVice President, Business Development\nPenske Automotive Group\n\n\nLatondra Newton\n2010\nVice President, Strategic Planning and Research and Corporate Diversity\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nCindy Niekamp\n2010\nSenior Vice President, Automotive Coatings\nPPG Industries\n\n\nDian Ogilvie\n2010\nSenior Vice President and Secretary\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nFran Parker\n2010\nExecutive Director\nUAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust\n\n\nDonna Parlapiano\n2010\nSenior Vice President, Industry Relations and Regional Operations\nAutoNation Inc.\n\n\nCatherine Perez\n2010\nVice President Purchasing and Operating General Manager\nRenault-Nissan Purchasing Organization\n\n\nLisa Warner Pickrum\n2010\nExecutive Vice President\nRLJ-McLarty-Landers Automotive\n\n\nBarbara Pilarski\n2010\nVice President of Business Development\nChrysler Group\n\n\nKim Pittel\n2010\nDirector of Transmission and Driveline Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nVicki Poponi\n2010\nAssistant Vice President, Product Planning\nAmerican Honda Motor Co.\n\n\nMary Lou Quesnell\n2010\nGeneral Sales Manager, Ford Customer Service Division\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nTeri Quigley\n2010\nPlant Manager, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nNancy Rae\n2010\nSenior Vice President, Human Resources\nChrysler Group\n\n\nRachel Richards\n2010\nVice President of Retail Strategy\nSonic Automotive Inc.\n\n\nBarb Samardzich\n2010\nVice President, Powertrain Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nSusan Scarola\n2010\nVice Chairman\nDCH Automotive Group\n\n\nLisa Schomp\n2010\nOwner/President\nRalph Schomp Automotive\n\n\nBeth Schwarting\n2010\nGeneral Director, Electronic Controls\nDelphi\n\n\nJennifer Sepull\n2010\nChief Information Officer\nAmerican Honda Motor Co.\n\n\nTrish Serratore\n2010\nSenior Vice President\nNational Institute for Automotive Service Excellence\n\n\nMary Sipes\n2010\nExecutive Director, Portfolio Planning and Marketing Integration\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nChristine Sitek\n2010\nExecutive Director, Global Manufacturing Engineering Program Management\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nLyn St. James\n2010\nPresident\nLSJ Enterprises\n\n\nMaximiliane Straub\n2010\nCFO and Executive Vice President, Controlling, Finance and Administration\nRobert Bosch LLC\n\n\nAnnette Sykora\n2010\nPartner\nSmith South Plains Enterprises\n\n\nKristen Tabar\n2010\nGeneral Manager, Electronics Systems\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nLinda Theisen\n2010\nVice President, Purchasing\nFisker Automotive\n\n\nJan Thompson\n2010\nPrincipal\nJMT LLC\n\n\nLynn Tilton\n2010\nCEO\nPatriarch Partners\n\n\nDiana Tremblay\n2010\nVice President of Manufacturing and Labor Relations\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nDesi Ujkashevic\n2010\nDirector, Global Design Technical Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nFlavia De Veny\n2010\nVice President, Engineering\nMartinrea International\n\n\nSharon McGann Wacker\n2010\nExecutive Vice President and Managing Director, Ford U.S. Business\nTeam Detroit\n\n\nCarolyne Watts\n2010\nPresident\nCAMI Automotive\n\n\nStacey Gillman Wimbish\n2010\nPresident\nGillman Cos.\n\n\nCrystal Windham\n2010\nDirector, North American Passenger Car Interior Design\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMarsha Winegarden\n2010\nExecutive Director, Global New Model Programs\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMary Ann Wright\n2010\nVice President, Global Technology and Innovation Accelerator\nJohnson Controls\n\n\nMay Leng Yau-patterson\n2010\nHead of Manufacturing Planning and Control\nChrysler Group\n\n\nAnna Zornosa\n2010\nExecutive Vice President and General Manager\nDealix, a division of Cobalt\n\n\nDiane Allen\n2005\nDesign Manager\nNissan Design America\n\n\nAnne Asensio\n2005\nExecutive Director, Advanced Design\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKaty Barclay\n2005\nVice Presiden, Global Human Resources\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMary Barra\n2005\nExecutive Director, Vehicle Manufacturing Engineering\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJan Beauchamp\n2005\nIBM General Manager, Global Automotive Industry\nIBM Corp.\n\n\nAnne Belec\n2005\nPresident and CEO\nVolvo Cars of North America Inc.\n\n\nJan Bertsch\n2005\nVice President, Sales and Marketing Finance\nChrysler Group\n\n\nJane Beseda\n2005\nGroup Vice President and General Manager, North American Parts and Accessories\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nJean Blackwell\n2005\nExecutive Vice President, CFO\nCummins Inc.\n\n\nSandra Bouckley\n2005\nPlant Manager, Pilot Process Verification Center, Conner Ave. Assembly Plant and Sterling Heights Vehicle Test Center\nChrysler Group\n\n\nSusan Brennan\n2005\nDirector, Manufacturing, North America Vehicle Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nBarb Brown\n2005\nSenior Partner, Executive Management Director, Ford Retail\nJ. Walter Thompson\n\n\nAdriane Brown\n2005\nPresident and CEO\nHoneywell Transportation Systems\n\n\nLorie Buckingham\n2005\nSenior Vice President and Chief Information Officer\nVisteon Corp.\n\n\nChristine Bucklin\n2005\nCOO\nCarsDirect.com\n\n\nFaye Caballero\n2005\nPresident and CEO\nBlack River Plastics\n\n\nMary Carpenter\n2005\nExecutive Vice President and COO\nGM Planworks\n\n\nTheodora Casasanta\n2005\nDirector, Proactive Quality Systems, Corporate Quality\nChrysler Group\n\n\nMichelle Cervantez\n2005\nVice President, Marketing\nHyundai Motor America\n\n\nSue Cischke\n2005\nVice President, Environmental and Safety Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAnnette Clayton\n2005\nVice President, GM North America Quality\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nCathy Clegg\n2005\nPlant Manager, Fort Wayne Assembly\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nDeborah Coleman\n2005\nVice President, Global Quality\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nBarbra Cooper\n2005\nGroup Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Information Systems\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nChris Cortez\n2005\nSenior Vice President, Global Service and Parts\nChrysler Group\n\n\nMaureen Kempston Darkes\n2005\nGroup Vice President and President, GM Latin America, Africa and Middle East\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJacqui Dedo\n2005\nPresident, Automotive\nTimken Co.\n\n\nTracey Doi\n2005\nGroup Vice President and CFO\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nPandora Ellison\n2005\nDirector, Vehicle Attributes and Systems Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAmy Farmer\n2005\nPlant Manager, Lansing Grand River Assembly\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nNancy Fein\n2005\nVice President, Lexus Customer Services\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nMarianne Fey\n2005\nExecutive Vice President and Managing Director\nMcCann Erickson Worldwide\n\n\nFelicia Fields\n2005\nVice President, Human Resources\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMarcy Fisher\n2005\nDirector, Design Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nElena Ford\n2005\nDirector, North America Product Marketing, Planning and Strategy\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nLisa Frary\n2005\nVice President, Engineering\nAutoliv Inc.\n\n\nBarbara Gasper\n2005\nVice President, Investor Relations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nSandra Gillespie\n2005\nSenior Vice President, Procurement and Supply\nMitsubishi\n\n\nNancy Gioia\n2005\nDirector, Current Model Vehicle Quality, North America\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMaryann Goebel\n2005\nChief Information Officer, General Motors North America\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nLouise Goeser\n2005\nVice President; President and CEO, Ford of Mexico\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nVanessa Gordon\n2005\nVice President and General Manager, Ford and New Domestics Business Unit\nASC Inc.\n\n\nJoy Greenway\n2005\nVice President, Climate Product Group\nVisteon Corp.\n\n\nElizabeth Griffith\n2005\nVice President, Program Management and Advanced Engineering\nIntier Automotive Interiors Inc.\n\n\nMargaret Hackstedde\n2005\nDirector, Product Design, Color and Trim Design\nChrysler Group\n\n\nColleen Haley\n2005\nPresident, Ford Business Unit\nYazaki Corporation\n\n\nLinda Hasenfratz\n2005\nCEO\nLinamar Corp.\n\n\nKaren Healy\n2005\nVice President, Corporate Affairs, Marketing Communications and Facilities\nDelphi\n\n\nDeborah deBoer Henderson\n2005\nVice President, Quality, Engineering and Technology, Light Vehicle Systems\nArvinMeritor Inc.\n\n\nSheryl Welsh Hyman\n2005\nSenior Vice President\nRobert Bosch LLC\n\n\nKim Harris Jones\n2005\nVice President, Product Finance\nChrysler Group\n\n\nCheryl Jones\n2005\nProject General Manager, Baja California\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nSusan Kampe\n2005\nVice President and General Manager, Global Information Technology, Automotive Group\nJohnson Controls Inc.\n\n\nVerena Kloos\n2005\nPresident\nBMW Group DesignworksUSA\n\n\nAnna Kretz\n2005\nVehicle Line Executive, Front-Wheel-Drive Trucks\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJill Lajdziak\n2005\nGeneral Manager, Saturn Division\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKaren Leggio\n2005\nVice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain for GM Latin America, Africa and Middle East\nGeneral Motors do Brasil Ltda\n\n\nGrace Lieblein\n2005\nVehicle Chief Engineer, Front-Wheel-Drive Truck Products, Product Development\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKathleen Ligocki\n2005\nPresident and CEO\nTower Automotive\n\n\nPaula Lillard\n2005\nVice President, Human Resources and Administration\nMercedes-Benz USA\n\n\nBeth Lowery\n2005\nVice President, Environment and Energy\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nPamela Mader\n2005\nPlant Manager, Moraine Assembly\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMarcy Hnath Maguire\n2005\nCo-CEO and Owner\nMaguire Automotive Group\n\n\nJean Mayer\n2005\nExecutive Director, Asia-Pacific and Africa Purchasing and Global Systems\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nDeborah Wahl Meyer\n2005\nVice President, Marketing, Lexus Division\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nMaureen Midgley\n2005\nExecutive Director, Global Paint and Polymers Manufacturing Engineering Group\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nLinda Miller\n2005\nManufacturing Director, Powertrain Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nPat Moran\n2005\nChairman\nJM Family Enterprises Inc. and Southeast Toyota Distributors LLC\n\n\nDeb Morrissett\n2005\nVice President, Regulatory Affairs\nChrysler Group\n\n\nVicky Morter\n2005\nExecutive Director, Global Purchasing, Current Future Business\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nCherri Musser\n2005\nGroup Vice President and Chief Information Officer\nGeneral Motors Acceptance Corp.\n\n\nCindy Niekamp\n2005\nVice President; President and General Manager, BorgWarner TorqTransfer Systems\nBorgWarner Inc.\n\n\nDian Ogilvie\n2005\nSenior Vice President and General Counsel\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nJane Palmieri\n2005\nVice President, Body Engineered Systems\nDow Automotive\n\n\nDanica Patrick\n2005\nIndy Racing League Driver\nRahal Letterman Racing\n\n\nAnn Marie Petach\n2005\nVice President, Treasurer\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nBerta Phelps\n2005\nVice President, Best Practices\nManheim\n\n\nLori Queen\n2005\nVehicle Line Executive, Small Cars\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nNancy Rae\n2005\nSenior Vice President, Human Resources\nChrysler Group\n\n\nJulie Roehm\n2005\nDirector, Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge Communications\nChrysler Group\n\n\nBarb Samardzich\n2005\nExecutive Director, Small FWD and RWD Vehicles\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nCynthia Conn Sidoti\n2005\nDirector, Paint and Energy Management\nChrysler Group\n\n\nAnne Stevens\n2005\nGroup Vice President, Canada, Mexico and South America\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nRoseann Stevens\n2005\nVice President, Sales and Marketing\nMetaldyne LLC\n\n\nBarbara Stokel\n2005\nRegional Vice President, Eastern Operations\nGeneral Motors Acceptance Corp.\n\n\nKarenann Terrell\n2005\nVice President and Chief Information Officer, Chrysler Group and Mercedes-Benz NAFTA\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nJan Thompson\n2005\nVice President, Marketing\nNissan North America\n\n\nRosalinda Torres\n2005\nPlant Operations Manager, Componentes Mecanicos de Matamoros Operations\nDelphi\n\n\nSue Unger\n2005\nSenior Vice President and Chief Information Officer\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nSheila Vaden-Williams\n2005\nPresident\nNational Association of Minority Automobile Dealers\n\n\nKitty Van Bortel\n2005\nPresident and General Manager\nVan Bortel Subaru and Van Bortel Ford Inc.\n\n\nSylvia Vogt\n2005\nVice President, Corporate Affairs Americas\nRobert Bosch LLC\n\n\nBette Walker\n2005\nVice President, Chief Information Officer\nDelphi\n\n\nJane Warner\n2005\nPresident\nPlexus Systems LLC\n\n\nDonna Wassel\n2005\nRegional Vice President and General Manager, Atlanta Region\nCarMax Inc.\n\n\nLiz Wetzel\n2005\nDesign Director, Global Design Brands\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMargaret Woodard\n2005\nVice President, Marketing\nADP Dealer Services\n\n\nCarolyn Woznicki\n2005\nVice President and General Manager, Purchasing, North America\nJohnson Controls Inc.\n\n\nMary Ann Wright\n2005\nDirector, Sustainable Mobility Technologies and Hybrid Vehicle Programs\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nSheila York\n2005\nCOO\nMarch/Hodge Automotive Group\n\n\nDiane Allen\n2000\nChief Designer for Red Studio, an exterior-design studio, Nissan Design International Inc.\nNissan\n\n\nAnne Asensio\n2000\nDirector, Brand Character Development\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKathleen Barclay\n2000\nVice President, Global Human Resources\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJanine Bay\n2000\nDirector, Vehicle Personalization\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nJane Beseda\n2000\nVP, North American Parts Logistics Division\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nLinda Thomas Brooks\n2000\nExecutive VP, Managing Director\nGM Mediaworks\n\n\nMartha Brooks\n2000\nVP and General Manager, Truck and Bus Engine Business\nCummins Inc.\n\n\nChristine Bucklin\n2000\nCOO\nCarsDirect.com\n\n\nMichelle Cervantez\n2000\nVP, Marketing, Jaguar Cars North America\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nLinda Chamberlain\n2000\nExecutive Director, New Product Development\nJohnson Controls\n\n\nSue Cischke\n2000\nSenior VP, Regulatory Affairs and Passenger Car Operations\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nJoan Claybrook\n2000\nPresident\nPublic Citizen\n\n\nJoanne Cole\n2000\nDirector of Engineering, Soft Trim Systems Comfort and Advanced Development\nJohnson Controls\n\n\nBarbra Cooper\n2000\nGroup VP and Chief Information Officer, Information Systems\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nJosephine Cooper\n2000\nPresident and CEO\nAlliance of Automobile Manufacturers\n\n\nChris Cortez\n2000\nVP, Fleet Operations\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nLin Cummins\n2000\nSenior VP, Communications\nArvinMeritor Inc.\n\n\nMaureen Kempston Darkes\n2000\nPresident and General Manager, General Motors of Canada Ltd.\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nDeanna Dickerson\n2000\nVP, Materials Management\nGuide Corp.\n\n\nAnne Doyle\n2000\nCommunications Director, North American Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nIrma Elder\n2000\nCEO\nElder Automotive\n\n\nHelen Emsley\n2000\nChief Designer, Color and Trim, General Motors Design Center\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nRose Mary Farenden\n2000\nDirector, Global Salaried Recruiting\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAmy Farmer\n2000\nPlant Manager, Lansing (Mich.) Car Assembly\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nLuann Floccuzio\n2000\nExecutive VP and Managing Director, Detroit office\nN.W. Ayer &amp; Partners\n\n\nStacy Fox\n2000\nSenior VP, General Counsel and Secretary\nVisteon Corp.\n\n\nLisa Frary\n2000\nPlant Manager\nAutoliv Inc.\n\n\nSheila Gallucci-Davis\n2000\nVP, General Counsel and Secretary\nSubaru\n\n\nBobbie Gaunt\n2000\nPresident and CEO, Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd.\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nSandra Gillespie\n2000\nGeneral Manager, Production Control\nMitsubishi\n\n\nEllen Gleberman\n2000\nSenior VP, Legal, Government Relations and Public Affairs\nMitsubishi\n\n\nLouise Goeser\n2000\nVP, Quality\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nJanet Mullins Grissom\n2000\nVP, Washington Affairs\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nLinda Hasenfratz\n2000\nPresident\nLinamar Corp.\n\n\nKaren Healy\n2000\nVP, Corporate Affairs and Facilities\nDelphi\n\n\nCynthia Conn Henderson\n2000\nDirector, Manufacturing Quality\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nCynthia Hess\n2000\nPartner\nHeartland Industrial Partners\n\n\nMary Ellen Hyde\n2000\nVehicle Line Director, Lifestyle Vehicles\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nCindy Jefferson\n2000\nDirector, Vehicle Procurement Operations, Europe\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nEleanor Josaitis\n2000\nExecutive Director\nFocus: HOPE\n\n\nLinda Judd\n2000\nPresident, Automotive Retail Group\nEDS\n\n\nMaryann Keller\n2000\nPresident, Automotive Services\npriceline.com\n\n\nDebra Kelly-Ennis\n2000\nGeneral Manager, Oldsmobile\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nBeth Kirkpatrick\n2000\nExecutive Director, Marketing and Service, EDS GM North America\nEDS\n\n\nLisa Klein\n2000\nExecutive Director, Global Vehicle Procurement Operations, Global Purchasing\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nJan Klug\n2000\nMarketing Communications Manager, Ford Division\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nCarol Knorr\n2000\nVP, Marketing and Development, GMAC Financial Services\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKim Kosak\n2000\nDirector of Advertising and Promotions, Cadillac\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nMaria Kremer\n2000\nProgram Manager, Safety Electronics\nSiemens Automotive\n\n\nAnna Kretz\n2000\nVehicle Line Executive, Vans and Crossovers, GM North America Car Group\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJill Lajdziak\n2000\nVP, Sales, Service and Marketing, Saturn Corp.\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nLinda Lee\n2000\nManager, Women's Marketing and Product Office\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nKathleen Ligocki\n2000\nPresident and CEO, Ford of Mexico\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nChristine MacKenzie\n2000\nVP, Retail Strategies\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nBarbara Mahone\n2000\nGroup Director of Human Resources, General Motors Truck Group\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nJean Mayer\n2000\nExecutive Director, Customer Relationship Management, ConsumerConnect\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAlicia Miles\n2000\nFord Lead, Covisint\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nLinda Miller\n2000\nManufacturing Director, Casting and Forging Operations, Powertrain Operations\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nPat Moran\n2000\nPresident and CEO\nJM Family Enterprises\n\n\nPeggy Moylan\n2000\nSenior VP, Executive Management Director\nJ. Walter Thompson\n\n\nCherri Musser\n2000\nChief Information Officer, e-GM and Supply Chain\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nLynn Myers\n2000\nGeneral Manager, Pontiac-GMC Division\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nFrances Oda\n2000\nVP, Sales Operations\nMitsubishi\n\n\nKristin Odeh\n2000\nDirector, Marketing, Sales and Service Systems\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nDian Ogilvie\n2000\nGroup VP and General Counsel\nToyota Motor Company\n\n\nKathy Oswald\n2000\nSenior VP and Chief Administrative Officer\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nDonna Parolini\n2000\nPresident and CEO\nInternational Business Development\n\n\nHelen Petrauskas\n2000\nVP, Environmental and Safety Engineering\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nMary Petrovich\n2000\nPresident, Driver Controls\nDura Automotive Systems\n\n\nNancy Philippart\n2000\nGroup Director of Planning, North American Car Group\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nBonnie Price\n2000\nVP, Customer Service and Distribution\nFederal-Mogul Corp.\n\n\nNancy Rae\n2000\nSenior VP, Human Resources\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nDebra Sanchez Fair\n2000\nVP, Corporate Communications\nNissan\n\n\nBarbara Sanders\n2000\nDirector of Engineering, Advanced Development, Delphi Interior Systems\nDelphi\n\n\nMary Schafer\n2000\nDirector, Delphi Global Production Control and Logistics\nDelphi\n\n\nSusan Skerker\n2000\nSenior VP, Business Strategy and Corporate Relations\nVisteon Corp.\n\n\nClaire Skinnner\n2000\nChairman and CEO\nCoachmen Industries\n\n\nIngrid Skogsmo\n2000\nManager, Global Environmental and Safety Planning\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nAnne Stevens\n2000\nExecutive Director, Vehicle Operations, Manufacturing\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nRoseann Stevens\n2000\nVP, Global OEM Accounts\nVisteon Corp.\n\n\nLinda Taggart\n2000\nGroup VP and Chief Information Officer, GMAC Financial Services\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKathleen Taylor\n2000\nDirector, Materials and Processes Laboratory, GM Research and Development and Planning\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nKarenann Terrell\n2000\nDirector, Business Connect\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nLeslie Touma\n2000\nVP, Corporate Relations\nLear Corp.\n\n\nCynthia Trudell\n2000\nChairman and President, Saturn Corp.\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nSue Unger\n2000\nSenior VP and Chief Information Officer\nDaimlerChrysler\n\n\nSheila Vaden-Williams\n2000\nPresident\nNAMAD\n\n\nCharlie Van Cleve\n2000\nChairman\nSEMA\n\n\nCindy Van Iten-Hurless\n2000\nPlant Manager, Van Wert, Ohio, Sealing Systems Group\nFederal-Mogul Corp.\n\n\nLiz Vanzura\n2000\nDirector of Marketing and Advertising\nVolkswagen Group of America\n\n\nBarbara Vidmar\n2000\nChairman\nAIADA\n\n\nChristine Vujovich\n2000\nVP, Environmental Policy and Product Strategy\nCummins Inc.\n\n\nDeborah Wahl\n2000\nMarketing Communications Manager, Lincoln Mercury\nFord Motor Co.\n\n\nJane Warner\n2000\nManaging Director, Global Automotive Industry\nEDS\n\n\nSharon Wenzl\n2000\nVP, Corporate Relations\nFreudenberg-NOK\n\n\nElizabeth Wetzel\n2000\nExecutive Vehicle Chief Designer, General Motors Design Center\nGeneral Motors\n\n\nRita Williams\n2000\nCEO\nGill Industries\n\n\nCarey Winkel\n2000\nVP, Sales, Marketing and Planning\nGuide Corp.\n\n\nDiane Zekind\n2000\nDirector, Technical Services\nHayes Lemmerz\n\n\nKimberly Ziomek\n2000\nGlobal Sales Manager\nBorgWarner Inc.\n\n\n\n\n