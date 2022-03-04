Automotive News seeking 40 Under 40 class of 2022

For the 11th year, Automotive News is selecting a class of 40 Under 40 in auto retailing. We'll profile the honorees in the July 11 issue.

If you know someone under age 40 who is making a big impact at a new-car dealership in the U.S., we want to know. Self-nominations are welcome.

Go to autonews.com/40Under40 and complete the nomination form. We'll contact the nominees and ask them to tell us more about their automotive careers.

The deadline for nominations is April 1. Nominees must be younger than 40 as of July 11, 2022.

Ally is the exclusive sponsor of the program.

