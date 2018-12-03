Goodyear's PACE Award-winning run-flat tires

Goodyear’s run-flat tire enabled automakers to do away with spares, jacks and other tire-changing gear. That translated to a net vehicle weight savings, even though the innovative new tires were heavier than standard ones.

Run-flats used stiff sidewall panels that kept the car perched on top of the tire rather than letting the tire collapse into the wheel when an air leak developed. Drivers who reduced their speed to below 50 mph could continue on their way for another 100 miles on run-flats.

Launched as an option on the 1994 Chevrolet Corvette, the tires had become standard equipment by 1997, which was a big deal for ’Vette owners. They could now fit two golf bags in the sports car’s trunk. The innovation earned Goodyear a PACE Award in 1999.

The concept wasn’t for everyone. Honda tried but dropped run-flats after the 2009 model year. Among their drawbacks was reduced tread wear, because tire makers had to use a softer tread to offset the harsh ride caused by stiffer sidewalls. And the tires weren’t invincible. Suffer a puncture to the sidewall, and you’d still need a tow truck.

But premium brands in particular liked the benefits. Run-flat tires developed a niche demand that has held steady at 12 percent of the original-equipment market for the past four years, according to data from Edmunds.com. They remain standard equipment on select models of Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Mini.