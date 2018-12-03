Goodyear's PACE Award-winning run-flat tires
Goodyear’s run-flat tire enabled automakers to do away with spares, jacks and other tire-changing gear. That translated to a net vehicle weight savings, even though the innovative new tires were heavier than standard ones.
Run-flats used stiff sidewall panels that kept the car perched on top of the tire rather than letting the tire collapse into the wheel when an air leak developed. Drivers who reduced their speed to below 50 mph could continue on their way for another 100 miles on run-flats.
Launched as an option on the 1994 Chevrolet Corvette, the tires had become standard equipment by 1997, which was a big deal for ’Vette owners. They could now fit two golf bags in the sports car’s trunk. The innovation earned Goodyear a PACE Award in 1999.
- 1999: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Trade name: Eagle F1 GS EMT run-flat tire
- Innovation: Stiffer sidewalls kept the car on the road even with no air left in the tires.
- Why it resonated: Customers could forget about having to change tires in an emergency, and automakers could eliminate spares and jacks.
The concept wasn’t for everyone. Honda tried but dropped run-flats after the 2009 model year. Among their drawbacks was reduced tread wear, because tire makers had to use a softer tread to offset the harsh ride caused by stiffer sidewalls. And the tires weren’t invincible. Suffer a puncture to the sidewall, and you’d still need a tow truck.
But premium brands in particular liked the benefits. Run-flat tires developed a niche demand that has held steady at 12 percent of the original-equipment market for the past four years, according to data from Edmunds.com. They remain standard equipment on select models of Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Mini.
MORE FROM AUTOMOTIVE NEWS
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.