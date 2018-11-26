Dassault Automation's PACE Award-winning factory floor prototyping software

Getting a factory line running can be risky when it comes to testing and debugging. One programming error can make an expensive new machine damage itself or the next tool in line.

Enter Delmia Corp., a unit of computer-aided design and manufacturing specialist Dassault Systemes. Delmia developed software that let planners create a virtual prototype of a company’s factory floor to test how it would work without jeopardizing the equipment. Automakers could validate a line’s performance and human-machine interfaces on a computer screen, and even conduct worker training there before any equipment was installed.

Winner's box To commemorate 25 years of PACE Awards for supplier innovation, Automotive News is looking back at one of the many winners. 2009: Dassault Systemes' Delmia Corp.

In one case, Delmia Automation enabled factory planners to dispense with the traditional industry practice of validating machinery off-site before installing it, shave eight weeks off a startup schedule and eliminate more than 1,500 expensive contractor hours for every manufacturing line modeled in the software.

Today, automakers and suppliers routinely use factory-simulation software to plan factory lines or reconfigure plants. But when Dassault Systemes won a PACE Award for Delmia Automation in 2009, such software was the stuff of innovators.