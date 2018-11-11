Ford open to working with rivals on driverless cars, report says
Ford Motor Co. is open to working with foreign rivals to expand self-driving services internationally, the Financial Times reported.
The company views collaboration in other regions as making 'a lot of sense," the paper reported, citing Ford Autonomous Vehicles CEO Sherif Marakby.
The autonomous vehicle development and business costs 'billions and billions of dollars' per region, so it is cost effective on 'risk and the reward' to work together to deploy the technology across territories, Marakby told the paper in an interview.
Marakby declined to comment on reports that the company was in talks with Volkswagen AG to collaborate on developing driverless cars, the paper said.
