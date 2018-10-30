Will BMW's new 3 series spawn an M3 wagon?

The closest BMW has come to engineering an M3 wagon are M Sport variants. But that could change in a year or two, a report says.

Graham Kozak is features editor at Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

The fact that BMW has never sold an M3 wagon is baffling. But it’s true: The only M3 long roofs in public hands are the ones Frankensteined into existence by dedicated roundel fanatics.

That could be changing soon, according to a report by Autocar. Spy photos (and common sense) confirm that a 3-series Touring wagon is in the works, and it’s a given that we can expect to see an M3 sedan down the road, as well. But Autocar’s BMW insider source suggests the company has hit upon the downright revolutionary idea of combining the wagon body with the M3 go-fast bits -- and that it is seriously considering taking it to production.

Why the company decided to build, say, the 3-series GT instead of doing this years ago is unclear. In any case, it’s likely that any resulting M3 wagon will remain beyond U.S. shores even if it does come to fruition.

The reasoning is that Americans don’t buy many wagons, which is true enough. High-power, high-priced performance versions, then, would be even less popular.

At the moment, though, the BMW 3-series Sports Wagon -- that’s what the Touring model is known as on this side of the Atlantic -- is still offered in the U.S. Assuming the Sports Wagon continues to be sold here once the new G20 3-series arrives (a big assumption), there’s almost no reason not to offer the M3 version here.

Still, Autocar’s report suggests BMW has no plans to do so. But why not go for it anyway? It’d be a niche vehicle, sure, but it’s not like the upcoming X4M is going to be mainstream. And when did a German automaker ever show hesitation to dive into vehicular niches? As the Mercedes-AMG E63 and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo demonstrate, there’s a small but dedicated following for hot German wagons. Don't hold your breath for this one, but it would be a surprise.