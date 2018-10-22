Automotive News Mexico launches

The Automotive News Group has created Automotive News Mexico, a Spanish-language news organization devoted to covering North America's fastest-growing auto market.

The website, autonews.mx, is now live. Distribution of a monthly print magazine will begin in the second quarter of 2019.

The editorial director is Laurence Iliff, liliff@autonews.com, who joined Automotive News in 2016 as a reporter in Dallas covering Toyota as well as Mexico. Leading the business side of the publication will be Managing Director Alfredo Domador, adomador@autonews.com.

To receive news alerts as well as daily and weekly newsletters, go to mexico.autonews.com/registrate.

Automotive News Mexico gives the Automotive News Group a publication devoted to each North American market. Automotive News Canada was established in 2016.