Roger Penske joins speaker lineup at World Congress

Roger Penske, a household name in the auto world for more than a half-century, will speak at the Automotive News World Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The former racer — Sports Illustrated named him Sports Car Club of America Driver of the Year in 1961 — is the founder and chairman of Penske Automotive Group, the second-largest U.S. auto retailer. At 81, he remains deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of the dealership giant.

He also is among the most successful car owners in auto racing history. Team Penske drivers have notched 501 major race wins, 574 pole positions and 32 national championships. In its 52-year history, the team has won the Indianapolis 500 17 times and the Daytona 500 twice.

Penske, inducted in the Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit in 2015, translated his racing successes into a template for his diverse business ventures.