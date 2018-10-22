Butters joins Automotive News in new role of content officer

DETROIT — Jamie Butters has joined Automotive News in the new role of chief content officer.

The move positions Butters to succeed Richard Johnson when he retires as editor of the weekly print edition on March 1, 2019. Johnson, 65, joined Automotive News in 1984, has been a bureau chief in Frankfurt and Tokyo, and was the first editor of Automotive News Europe.

Butters, 49, will be responsible for all newsroom activities related to content generation and will further align real- time journalism with the weekly print issue. He will report to Dave Versical, chief of editorial operations for the Automotive News Group.

Butters spent the last 10 years at Bloomberg News, where he was a reporter, auto editor and Transportation Team leader. Before that, he was an auto reporter and business editor at the Detroit Free Press and a business reporter at the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky.

He studied journalism at the University of Iowa in his hometown, Iowa City, before graduating from the University of Kentucky with a finance degree. He also was a 2005-06 Knight Wallace Fellow.

His wife Amy is an Automotive News copy editor.