Kia turns heads with ProCeed

In the latest new video to join our charts, Kia turns heads with its sporty ProCeed station wagon.

Titled "Outspoken Sophistication," Kia's clip shows a driver going around town in a red ProCeed, the automaker's halo model for its Ceed compact family hatchback sold in Europe.

The minute-long clip focuses on the vehicle inside and out. At one point, the ProCeed passes by a red-carpet event filled with photographers taking photos of a woman in a long dress. While the photographers are focused on her, she's focused on the ProCeed.

The ProCeed made its auto show debut in Paris last week.

Kia's video had 2,058,727 views, good for second place, according to AcuityAds' chart. Mazda's "Mazda6 Anthem" was the most watched video this week.

Land Rover also had a new video join the chart.

