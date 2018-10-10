AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 10/9/2018

Kia turns heads with ProCeed

October 10, 2018

In the latest new video to join our charts, Kia turns heads with its sporty ProCeed station wagon.

Titled "Outspoken Sophistication," Kia's clip shows a driver going around town in a red ProCeed, the automaker's halo model for its Ceed compact family hatchback sold in Europe.

The minute-long clip focuses on the vehicle inside and out. At one point, the ProCeed passes by a red-carpet event filled with photographers taking photos of a woman in a long dress. While the photographers are focused on her, she's focused on the ProCeed.

The ProCeed made its auto show debut in Paris last week.

Kia's video had 2,058,727 views, good for second place, according to AcuityAds' chart. Mazda's "Mazda6 Anthem" was the most watched video this week.

Land Rover also had a new video join the chart.

1
RETURNEE
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,634,907
Last week: RETURNEE
 
2
NEW
Outspoken Sophistication
Outspoken Sophistication Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,058,727
Last week: NEW
 
3
RETURNEE
Dua Lipa x Jaguar
Dua Lipa x Jaguar Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 911,054
Last week: RETURNEE
 
4
-18%
Welcome To M Town
Welcome To M Town BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 904,172
Last week: 5
 
5
30%
GenuineParts
GenuineParts Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 886,692
Last week: 9
 
6
0%
Outlander PHEV
Outlander PHEV Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 813,685
Last week: 8
 
7
-78%
Electric Has Gone Audi
Electric Has Gone Audi Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 705,166
Last week: 1
 
8
16%
Or it Isn't
Or it Isn't Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 624,655
Last week: 10
 
9
RETURNEE
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 487,453
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
NEW
Stunt Speed Bump
Stunt Speed Bump Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 363,340
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Marketing Viral Video

Automotive News Cover

