In search of execs on way up

Automotive News has launched its sixth annual search for Rising Stars among automakers and suppliers. The program honors young auto executives in the U.S. who are poised to grow in prominence and to step into senior leadership roles.

The Rising Stars will be announced in the April 1 issue.

Anyone may submit nominations, which will be accepted through Dec. 31. To qualify, candidates should have a minimum of 10 years of work experience and be 45 or younger on Jan. 1, 2019. KPMG is the exclusive sponsor of Rising Stars.

Learn more and submit a nomination at autonews.com/rising stars.