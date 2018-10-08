Bigelow joins AN's mobility team
Pete Bigelow has joined Automotive News as a senior reporter, covering self-driving technology and future-minded mobility developments.
Bigelow, 42, has been a reporter for two decades, and has extensive experience on automotive topics including autonomous driving, connected cars, transportation policy, cybersecurity, smart cities and road safety. Previously, he worked for Michigan Radio, AOL and Car and Driver magazine. Now in Detroit, he is a New Jersey native and Rutgers University graduate.
