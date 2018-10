Jeep goes to Austria

In the latest new video to join our viral video chart, Jeep goes camping in Austria.

"Camp Jeep 2018" is a 2-minute video of a large gathering of Jeeps and Jeep enthusiasts -- including Austrians and visitors from Slovakia, Switzerland, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy and Spain. Various Jeeps of different eras are shown via aerial footage parked in a grassy area. Camp goers check out different rides and drive their Jeeps off-road.

Jeep's video had 1,287,489 views, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds. Audi's "Electric Has Gone Audi" was the most viewed view this week.

Mercedes-Benz also had a new video join the chart.

