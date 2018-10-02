The current state of EV charging: More work needed

It's a Saturday night, and my wife and I are at a Dunkin' Donuts just north of Detroit, our vehicle imbibing electrons at a furious pace from a Level 3 charger in the parking lot.

I wouldn't be here now if I could have plugged our test vehicle from Automotive News' press fleet, the new Jaguar I-Pace, into the normal 110-volt socket in my garage, the very same socket that drizzles electricity at a much slower pace into my wife's trusty Chevrolet Volt. But the I-Pace's EVSE -- Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, the unit that interfaces between the plug and the car -- works only with a heavy-duty 220-volt socket; you know, the kind your clothes dryer uses. We don't have one of those in our garage.

I tried to use the Volt's plug with the I-Pace at home Friday night. I saw a brief flash of green on the I-Pace's charge indicator and thought everything was good to go. I went inside thinking I would have a full charge or close to it by morning. And yet when I booted up the stylish I-Pace a dozen hours later, the screen showed me the same 161 miles of range from the night before.

No knock

This is no knock on the I-Pace. I am on record as saying the I-Pace is a landmark vehicle. There's no doubt in my mind that it is the most technically advanced production vehicle -- including those from Rolls-Royce and Bentley -- ever to roll out of Great Britain. There's also no doubt that the I-Pace has the potential to be a massive hit for Jaguar. It is the most important car for Jag since the 1961 XKE.

But early adopters may have to change their routines as the EV charging infrastructure develops. Just because a plug fits in the socket of an EV, it doesn't mean it will work like your TV or toaster will when plugged into any socket in your house.

In fact, the charging situation is the likely reason the I-Pace is late arriving in showrooms. The original plan was to start U.S. I-Pace deliveries in late August. Now, they are scheduled to start in November.

During the media launch for the I-Pace this summer, I had a chat with Simon Patel, the JLR engineer who manages the automaker's battery and electric propulsion systems development. He told me the company encountered difficulties with global charging infrastructure.

"Charging has been a really big challenge for us, in terms of compatibility with everybody's DC charging station," Patel said. "There are SAE standards that say how protocols should work. But because no one has really tested them too much yet, we implemented it and found that charger suppliers have implanted it slightly differently. And it's because the wording is quite loose.

"There are over 30 different optional messages you can transmit and receive, and if the charge station is asking for a certain one, and you don't give it back, the charger might not work. It's been a real challenge to go around, physically testing every single charge station. When they don't work, you get in touch with the company and have a discussion to figure out how to make it work. That might mean a change in software, sometimes on both sides, to make it compatible."

That seems a likely explanation of why the Chevrolet Volt's EVSE didn't charge the I-Pace. We've successfully used the Volt's EVSE on other brands of vehicles.

(Note to JLR: It's quite possible that Chevrolet Volt and Bolt drivers would be potential I-Pace customers. And they might want to use one EVSE for all their electric vehicles. Hopefully, you can ensure compatibility between JLR EVs and GM's system.)

And that brings me to Tesla. The California EV maker may be a hot mess of a car company right now, but let's give credit to CEO Elon Musk for establishing a nationwide network of charging stations. That was a brilliant move that no one has yet duplicated. It removes a layer of doubt and uncertainty that will hover over every other brand of EV until a set of charging standards and protocols that suit all EVs develop.

By the way, the I-Pace was never in danger of running out of electricity. I pulled into the Dunkin' Donuts on Saturday night with 154 miles (out the 238 total) range left. I wanted to experience a public charging station and Level 3 charging to see what this aspect of EV driving will be like.

There was a $5.95 charge to use the quick charger, and it cost 20 cents per minute. In just over 27 minutes, the I-Pace's battery pack went from 75 percent charge to 90 percent -- the range grew from 154 to 197 -- so, $11.35 for 43 miles of range. That's not better or even competitive with most gasoline- or diesel-powered crossovers of the same size, but remove the $5.95 fee, and then you can see where the EV wins.

In its estimation of fuel costs last year, AAA says EVs are the least expensive, at 3.68 cents per mile, while heavier vehicles, such as pickups, can use up to 13.8 cents per mile in fuel.

Spending the weekend with an EV was a terrific experience. I am convinced this is the future of driving. Every EV I have tested from the Bolt to the Tesla Model 3 to the I-Pace has been a real blast to drive. It isn't just the smooth, quiet and powerful torque from the motors that makes driving an electric car so much fun.

It's that you are more keenly aware of how you use energy, and that makes you a better, smoother driver. It would not surprise me to see Jaguar sell every I-Pace it can build once that cat is finally out of the bag.