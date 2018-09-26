Audi turns spotlight on e-tron

In the latest new video to top our charts, Audi is quick to admit that it isn't the first automaker to build an electric vehicle. But it did give the e-tron Audi DNA.

"Muhammed Ali did not invent the knockout punch," the video's narrator remarks. "Elvis did not invent rock 'n' roll. Amelia Earhart did not invent aviation. And we did not invent the electric car. We did something radically different. We injected it with the Audi DNA."

Audi showed the e-tron last week in San Francisco. The 2019 Audi e-tron boasts an efficient 95-kilowatt-hour battery, standard all-wheel drive and a host of interconnected goodies to make owning Audi's first full-electric vehicle more enjoyable. It arrives in U.S. dealerships in the second quarter of next year.

The video shows the e-tron going through cold-weather testing and its handling chops in different environments, along with its luxury interior. The video also makes mention of the vehicle's high-speed charging capability and Audi's nationwide dealership network.

The video ends with the words "Electric has gone Audi" as the e-tron speeds away. Audi's video had 5,023,231 views, which was the most viewed video this week, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds. Ford, Jeep, Kia and BMW also had new videos join the chart.

