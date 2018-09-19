AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 9/17/2018

Mercedes-Benz is on a viral video roll

September 19, 2018

One week after taking the top spot with the unveiling of the EQC, Mercedes is once again the top newcomer on our list, taking the second spot by showcasing its modular self-driving, all-electric urban people carrier.

"The Vision Urbanetic" is Mercedes' concept of what a future cityscape might look like if it was populated with an autonomous transit system made up of Mercedes Vision Urbanetics. The 1-minute,38-second video includes near-future skylines and devices, the kind you might envision using in the next 10 years.

The video -- the only newcomer on our list this week -- generated 1,950,469 views.

1
-6%
Chase the Sun
Chase the Sun Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,486,984
Last week: 3
 
2
NEW
The Vision Urbanetic
The Vision Urbanetic Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,950,469
Last week: NEW
 
3
-28%
The 919 Tribute Tour
The 919 Tribute Tour Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 783,656
Last week: 4
 
4
-89%
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today.
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today. Fiat
NA
This week
(True Reach): 703,843
Last week: 2
 
5
0%
Answer the Call with Best in Class Towing
Answer the Call with Best in Class Towing Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 395,741
Last week: 6
 
6
-23%
The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 380,442
Last week: 5
 
7
Returnee
Dua Lipa x Jaguar
Dua Lipa x Jaguar Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 313,235
Last week: Returnee
 
8
-19%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 296,845
Last week: 7
 
9
Returnee
Or it Isn't
Or it Isn't Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 271,927
Last week: Returnee
 
10
Returnee
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 237,377
Last week: Returnee
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

