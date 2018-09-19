Mercedes-Benz is on a viral video roll

One week after taking the top spot with the unveiling of the EQC, Mercedes is once again the top newcomer on our list, taking the second spot by showcasing its modular self-driving, all-electric urban people carrier.

"The Vision Urbanetic" is Mercedes' concept of what a future cityscape might look like if it was populated with an autonomous transit system made up of Mercedes Vision Urbanetics. The 1-minute,38-second video includes near-future skylines and devices, the kind you might envision using in the next 10 years.

The video -- the only newcomer on our list this week -- generated 1,950,469 views.

25 Shares