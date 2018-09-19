Mercedes-Benz is on a viral video roll

One week after taking the top spot with the unveiling of the EQC, Mercedes is once again the top newcomer on our list, taking the second spot by showcasing its modular self-driving, all-electric urban people carrier.
"The Vision Urbanetic" is Mercedes' concept of what a future cityscape might look like if it was populated with an autonomous transit system made up of Mercedes Vision Urbanetics. The 1-minute,38-second video includes near-future skylines and devices, the kind you might envision using in the next 10 years.
The video -- the only newcomer on our list this week -- generated 1,950,469 views.
1
Mazda NA This week
(True Reach): 2,486,984
Last week: 3
2
Mercedes-Benz NA This week
(True Reach): 1,950,469 Last week: NEW
3
-28%
The 919 Tribute Tour
Porsche NA This week
(True Reach): 783,656 Last week: 4
4
-89%
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today.
Fiat NA This week
(True Reach): 703,843 Last week: 2
5
0%
Answer the Call with Best in Class Towing
Ford NA This week
(True Reach): 395,741 Last week: 6
6
-23%
The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi NA This week
(True Reach): 380,442 Last week: 5
7
Returnee
Dua Lipa x Jaguar
Jaguar NA This week
(True Reach): 313,235 Last week: Returnee
8
Ford NA This week
(True Reach): 296,845 Last week: 7
9
Mercedes-Benz NA This week
(True Reach): 271,927 Last week: Returnee
10
Returnee
2018 Hyundai Trailers
Hyundai NA This week
(True Reach): 237,377 Last week: Returnee
