FCA working on a new inline-six engine, report says

Graham Kozak is features editor at Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

Reports of the V-8 engine’s death have been greatly exaggerated. It's amazing just how much reliable power (and efficiency) engineers are able to squeeze out of supposedly “obsolete” designs such as the overhead-valve third-generation Hemi family.

But the party can’t last forever; the V-8 hasn’t been the default choice for family vehicles for ages now, and it seems like it will be increasingly relegated to performance machinery for the dedicated gearhead.

So what will power the next generation of Alfa Romeo luxury sedans or maybe even the 2024 Ram 1500? Based on an Allpar report, it could be an upcoming Fiat Chrysler Automobiles inline-six. Slant Six fans (and we know you’re out there reading this), rejoice!

As always, this is the kind of thing that you have to take with a couple of grains of salt; Allpar’s “reliable sources” notwithstanding, we’ll believe it when we drive it. But there are a few reasons that this move would make sense.

For one, according to Allpar’s sources, such an engine could be based on the FCA Global Medium Engine inline-four found in the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio and Jeep Wrangler, Cherokee and Chinese-market Grand Commander. There’s a lot more to it than slapping two extra cylinders on a four to make a six, of course, but the automaker wouldn’t have to start with a clean sheet of paper. It could be produced at FCA’s Dundee and Trenton, Mich., engine factories, perhaps in parallel with the inline-four engines upon which it would be based.

Second, it's a way to downsize without stepping down to a four-cylinder. Chevrolet is taking a risk with its new Silverado-bound 2.7-liter Tripower turbo-four, and whether consumers will bite remains to be seen. Meanwhile, buyers seem comfortable with full-size pickups powered by six-cylinders. Allpar suggests that an FCA-designed inline-six could displace as few as 2.9 liters to conform with European regulations, though we imagine the line of engines would offer a number of displacement options -- some of which could be suitable for SUVs and trucks.

There are potential packaging advantages, too: A straight-six would be lighter and narrower than a V-8, and a compact head design patented by Chrysler a while back could shave off some of the height associated with inline-six engines. Remember, the storied and darn-near-bulletproof Chrysler Slant Six, built from 1959 to 1983 (for cars) and 1987 (for trucks), was so named because it was tilted on its side to better fit in an engine bay.

On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine a straight-six working with anything other than a rear-wheel-drive (or rear-biased all-wheel-drive) vehicle. But while the inline-six doesn’t lend itself to transverse-mounted front-wheel-drive applications, it could work in everything from luxury sedans to pickups, both full- and midsize.

There’s something special about an inline-six. I just drove a Mercedes-Benz CLS450 with the new 3.0-liter turbocharged M256 engine, and it was a reminder of the smoothness and refinement that a straight-six offers -- something that no V-6 can match. In that CLS450, the inline-six was combined with Benz’s mild hybrid system for seamless stop/starts and extra-torquey launches. FCA’s eTorque mild hybrid system could provide the same sort of functionality; it worked well on the 2019 Ram 1500 we drove and could pair nicely with a hypothetical inline-six, as well.

And an inline-six’s smoothness isn’t just good for luxury vehicles. Its gracefully delivered torque would be welcome in everything from family-haulers to pickups (which, at the top of the range, are practically luxury vehicles in their own right these days). It’s a versatile configuration, which is why it used to be common. Because everything old is new again, it may be time for this venerable engine to become (slightly more) common once more. I'm not holding my breath for an impending announcement but I'm very curious to see where FCA goes with this.