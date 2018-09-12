Mercedes-Benz highlights the EQC

In the latest new video to top our viral video charts, Mercedes-Benz shows off the EQC.
The compact crossover is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in 2020 and will be the first of a fleet of 10 fully-electric EQ-branded vehicles. The German luxury brand unveiled the EQC last week.
"Electric now has a Mercedes: The all-new EQC" was the most viewed video this week with 8,097,175 views, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds.
The 48-second clip shows the EQC, inside and out, highlighting some of its features and specs.
Two electric motors generate a combined 402 hp, enabling a 0-to-60 mph sprint in a zippy 4.9 seconds. Production of the EQC will start in 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen, Germany.
1
NEW
Electric Now Has a Mercedes
Mercedes-Benz NA
This week
(True Reach): 8,097,175 Last week: NEW
2
1%
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today.
Fiat NA This week
(True Reach): 6,394,934 Last week: 1
3
Mazda NA This week
(True Reach): 2,647,837 Last week: 5
4
RETURNEE
919 Tribute Tour
Porsche NA This week
(True Reach): 1,082,940 Last week: RETURNEE
5
Mitsubishi NA This week
(True Reach): 494,018 Last week: 6
6
Ford NA This week
(True Reach): 395,606 Last week: 9
7
Ford NA This week
(True Reach): 368,214 Last week: 8
8
RETURNEE
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover NA This week
(True Reach): 321,231 Last week: RETURNEE
9
Volkswagen NA This week
(True Reach): 303,117 Last week: 10
10
Land Rover NA This week
(True Reach): 220,522 Last week: RETURNEE
MORE FROM AUTOMOTIVE NEWS