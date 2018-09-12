Mercedes-Benz highlights the EQC

In the latest new video to top our viral video charts, Mercedes-Benz shows off the EQC.

The compact crossover is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in 2020 and will be the first of a fleet of 10 fully-electric EQ-branded vehicles. The German luxury brand unveiled the EQC last week.

"Electric now has a Mercedes: The all-new EQC" was the most viewed video this week with 8,097,175 views, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds.

The 48-second clip shows the EQC, inside and out, highlighting some of its features and specs.

Two electric motors generate a combined 402 hp, enabling a 0-to-60 mph sprint in a zippy 4.9 seconds. Production of the EQC will start in 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen, Germany.

