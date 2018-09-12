AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 9/11/2018

Mercedes-Benz highlights the EQC

September 12, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email

In the latest new video to top our viral video charts, Mercedes-Benz shows off the EQC.

The compact crossover is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in 2020 and will be the first of a fleet of 10 fully-electric EQ-branded vehicles. The German luxury brand unveiled the EQC last week.

"Electric now has a Mercedes: The all-new EQC" was the most viewed video this week with 8,097,175 views, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds.

The 48-second clip shows the EQC, inside and out, highlighting some of its features and specs.

Two electric motors generate a combined 402 hp, enabling a 0-to-60 mph sprint in a zippy 4.9 seconds. Production of the EQC will start in 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen, Germany.

1
NEW
Electric Now Has a Mercedes
Electric Now Has a Mercedes Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 8,097,175
Last week: NEW
 
2
1%
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today.
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today. Fiat
NA
This week
(True Reach): 6,394,934
Last week: 1
 
3
23%
Chase the Sun
Chase the Sun Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,647,837
Last week: 5
 
4
RETURNEE
919 Tribute Tour
919 Tribute Tour Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,082,940
Last week: RETURNEE
 
5
-12%
Outlander PHEV
Outlander PHEV Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 494,018
Last week: 6
 
6
-14%
Answer the Call
Answer the Call Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 395,606
Last week: 9
 
7
-21%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 368,214
Last week: 8
 
8
RETURNEE
Range Rover Evoque
Range Rover Evoque Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 321,231
Last week: RETURNEE
 
9
-9%
Jetta Joyride
Jetta Joyride Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 303,117
Last week: 10
 
10
RETURNEE
Discovery Sport
Discovery Sport Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 220,522
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

Automotive News Cover

Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences
  • You can unsubscribe at any time through links in these emails. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB