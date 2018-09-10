AN adds reporter on dealer technology

September 10, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Muller
Send us a Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

David Muller has been hired as a staff reporter, covering dealer technology and used vehicles.

Based in Detroit, Muller, 36, has been a business journalist for more than a decade, starting as an assistant editor at an international trade publication based in Paris. He has covered insurance, banking, development and the impact of the BP oil spill in post-Katrina New Orleans and, more recently, consumer-related topics in the automotive industry for MLive.com and Car and Driver.

Contact Automotive News
Tags: Automotive News Retail
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Automotive News Cover

Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences
  • You can unsubscribe at any time through links in these emails. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.