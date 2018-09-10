AN adds reporter on dealer technology
David Muller has been hired as a staff reporter, covering dealer technology and used vehicles.
Based in Detroit, Muller, 36, has been a business journalist for more than a decade, starting as an assistant editor at an international trade publication based in Paris. He has covered insurance, banking, development and the impact of the BP oil spill in post-Katrina New Orleans and, more recently, consumer-related topics in the automotive industry for MLive.com and Car and Driver.
MORE FROM AUTOMOTIVE NEWS
