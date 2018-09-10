Barra and Ghosn to speak at World Congress

World Congress When: Jan. 15-16

Two of the auto industry's most prominent global leaders — General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Renault and chairman of Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors — will be keynote speakers at the Automotive News World Congress in January.

Barra, who is completing her fifth year as CEO, has established GM as a trailblazer in mobility and new technology plays while dramatically restructuring the company's worldwide operations.

Ghosn, a leader in the Renault-Nissan orbit since 1999, when he became Nissan's COO, has put the finishing touches on the group's acquisition of Mitsubishi. He has pushed the three-company alliance to speed the convergence as part of a plan to deliver cost savings and boost profits.