Viral video rankings for week of 9/5/2018

Fiat goes back to the future

Fiat has some fun with the "Back to the Future" trilogy in the latest video to join our viral video charts.

The 2-minute, 29-second video titled "A taste of tomorrow. Today." starts off with a young couple driving a blue Fiat sometime in the 1960s.

As they drive around town, the sky darkens, lightning strikes a clock tower, then the car. The Fiat speeds up and then disappears in a flash as the main musical score from the "Back to the Future" movies begins.

The scene cuts to the same couple behind the wheel of a modern Fiat 500X. As the couple tries to figure out what has happened, various safety and tech features of the 500X are on full display, such as blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane assist and traffic sign recognition.

The car eventually goes back in time and the couple returns to the 1960s, but still in the modern 500X. Christopher Lloyd -- Emmett "Doc" Brown in the movies -- makes a cameo as a traffic guard.

Fiat's video had 9,582,214 views, the most viewed this week, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds. Lamborghini also had a new video this week.

1
NEW
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today.
A Taste of Tomorrow. Today. Fiat
NA
This week
(True Reach): 9,582,214
Last week: NEW
 
2
-55%
Conquer Your Mountain
Conquer Your Mountain Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,170,553
Last week: 1
 
3
33%
Dua Lipa x Jaguar
Dua Lipa x Jaguar Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,405,786
Last week: 3
 
4
94%
#MyKia
#MyKia Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,387,232
Last week: 4
 
5
-56%
Chase the Sun
Chase the Sun Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,156,744
Last week: 2
 
6
-30%
Outlander PHEV
Outlander PHEV Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 560,623
Last week: 8
 
7
NEW
Real Emotions
Real Emotions Lamborghini
NA
This week
(True Reach): 541,445
Last week: NEW
 
8
-59%
Never Compromise
Never Compromise Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 471,288
Last week: 5
 
9
-58%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 465,503
Last week: 6
 
10
-49%
Answer the Call
Answer the Call Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 461,254
Last week: 7
 
