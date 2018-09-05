Fiat goes back to the future

Fiat has some fun with the "Back to the Future" trilogy in the latest video to join our viral video charts.

The 2-minute, 29-second video titled "A taste of tomorrow. Today." starts off with a young couple driving a blue Fiat sometime in the 1960s.

As they drive around town, the sky darkens, lightning strikes a clock tower, then the car. The Fiat speeds up and then disappears in a flash as the main musical score from the "Back to the Future" movies begins.

The scene cuts to the same couple behind the wheel of a modern Fiat 500X. As the couple tries to figure out what has happened, various safety and tech features of the 500X are on full display, such as blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane assist and traffic sign recognition.

The car eventually goes back in time and the couple returns to the 1960s, but still in the modern 500X. Christopher Lloyd -- Emmett "Doc" Brown in the movies -- makes a cameo as a traffic guard.

Fiat's video had 9,582,214 views, the most viewed this week, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds. Lamborghini also had a new video this week.

25 Shares