Kia highlights new Stinger customer

In the latest new video to join our charts, Kia highlights a new Stinger customer and he describes why he enjoys his new wheels.

The video begins with Trent, from Brisbane, Australia, talking about his new Kia alongside his wife and two children.

The 3-minute long video shows his car from different angles, inside and out, as Trent talks about his Kia experience. He highlights the Stinger's leather steering wheel, heads up display, stitched dash and various drive modes. He also points out that the car's spacious design is practical for his family, too.

Kia's video had 2,330,706 views, good for third place on this week's chart compiled by AcuityAds.

Kia's "Conquer Your Mountain" was the most viewed video this week with 7,067,216 views. Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz also had new videos join the chart this week.

