Viral video rankings for week of 8/29/2018

Kia highlights new Stinger customer

August 29, 2018

In the latest new video to join our charts, Kia highlights a new Stinger customer and he describes why he enjoys his new wheels.

The video begins with Trent, from Brisbane, Australia, talking about his new Kia alongside his wife and two children.

The 3-minute long video shows his car from different angles, inside and out, as Trent talks about his Kia experience. He highlights the Stinger's leather steering wheel, heads up display, stitched dash and various drive modes. He also points out that the car's spacious design is practical for his family, too.

Kia's video had 2,330,706 views, good for third place on this week's chart compiled by AcuityAds.

Kia's "Conquer Your Mountain" was the most viewed video this week with 7,067,216 views. Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
109%
Conquer Your Mountain
Conquer Your Mountain Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 7,067,216
Last week: 2
 
2
22%
Chase the Sun
Chase the Sun Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,923,414
Last week: 1
 
3
NEW
#MyKia
#MyKia Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,330,706
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Dua Lipa x Jaguar
Dua Lipa x Jaguar Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,135,056
Last week: NEW
 
5
35%
Never Compromise
Never Compromise Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,162,954
Last week: 6
 
6
24%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,098,453
Last week: 4
 
7
4%
Answer the Call
Answer the Call Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 908,536
Last week: 5
 
8
71%
Outlander PHEV
Outlander PHEV Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 796,966
Last week: 9
 
9
12%
Jetta Joyride
Jetta Joyride Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 657,399
Last week: 7
 
10
NEW
Road Trip Slovenia
Road Trip Slovenia Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 574,062
Last week: NEW
 
