Streets of Jeeps

TOLEDO, Ohio -- More than 1,600 Jeeps of every size, stripe and flavor filled the streets here Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 for the city’s second Jeep Fest -- a celebration of the northwest Ohio town’s long love affair with its most famous local product.

The first Jeep Fest, in 2016, marked the 75th anniversary of the original Willys MB, but no anniversary was needed to lure Jeepers back to the birthplace of most of their vehicles. Organizers drew Jeeps from 27 states to take part in either static displays or a two-hour-plus parade through downtown Toledo. Tens of thousands of visitors came just to watch and gawk.