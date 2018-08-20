Streets of Jeeps

TOLEDO, Ohio -- More than 1,600 Jeeps of every size, stripe and flavor filled the streets here Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 for the city’s second Jeep Fest -- a celebration of the northwest Ohio town’s long love affair with its most famous local product.
The first Jeep Fest, in 2016, marked the 75th anniversary of the original Willys MB, but no anniversary was needed to lure Jeepers back to the birthplace of most of their vehicles. Organizers drew Jeeps from 27 states to take part in either static displays or a two-hour-plus parade through downtown Toledo. Tens of thousands of visitors came just to watch and gawk.
Click on an image for a larger view
The rarest of the Jeeps were displayed indoors at the city’s SeaGate Convention Centre, including pristine examples of the earliest military models from 1941 displayed side by side: a Bantam BRC, a Willys MA and a Ford GP — from which the brand now owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles drew its name.
Some of Jeep’s popular past products — including a few set to return to the brand’s portfolio — took starring roles. A lineup of Grand Wagoneers showed the history of the Jeep’s decadeslong luxury halo. A variety of Jeep pickups also put in an appearance.
But for the most part, the Jeep Fest was a celebration of the individualized nature of the Jeep Wrangler and the myriad ways that each Wrangler — as well as its CJ predecessors — can be accessorized by consumers to make their off-roader unique, both in style and functionality.
More than a dozen displays from vendors featured Wranglers with one or more wheels atop a tall obstacle, demonstrating the odd angles their axles will traverse to keep their wheels on the ground.
