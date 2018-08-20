Streets of Jeeps

Toledo's venerated vehicles put on a show

Accessorized Wranglers still showed off after a lengthy parade. Photo credit: Larry P. Vellequette
TOLEDO, Ohio -- More than 1,600 Jeeps of every size, stripe and flavor filled the streets here Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 for the city’s second Jeep Fest -- a celebration of the northwest Ohio town’s long love affair with its most famous local product.

The first Jeep Fest, in 2016, marked the 75th anniversary of the original Willys MB, but no anniversary was needed to lure Jeepers back to the birthplace of most of their vehicles. Organizers drew Jeeps from 27 states to take part in either static displays or a two-hour-plus parade through downtown Toledo. Tens of thousands of visitors came just to watch and gawk.

Where Jeeps roam the earth

Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers were among the stars. Jeep plans to bring back the nameplates in 2019. PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

This 1960 Jeep Fire Truck was built by Kaiser Jeep and saw service for years at Libby-Owens-Ford Glass Co. PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

1941 prototypes: Bantam BRC, left, Willys MA and Ford GP PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

Beadlock wheels allow these Wranglers to run on greatly reduced tire pressure, increasing traction off-road. PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

The Jeep Surrey, introduced in 1959, was two-wheel drive and available in green, blue and pink. Except for the loud colors, it was a DJ-3A. PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

Several vendors displayed accessory wares on Wranglers parked on obstacles. PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

This 1962 Willys Traveler featured wooden floorboards. PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

A 1946 Willys Jeep CJ-2A, one of the first civilian Jeeps PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

A 1960 CJ-5 wrecker, used to move Jeeps around the factory PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

1962 FC-150 Forward Control: Jeep's answer to a work truck PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

A 1958 M274 Mechanical Mule PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

Jeep pickups were plentiful, including this beauty. PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

PHOTO: Larry P. Vellequette

The rarest of the Jeeps were displayed indoors at the city’s SeaGate Convention Centre, including pristine examples of the earliest military models from 1941 displayed side by side: a Bantam BRC, a Willys MA and a Ford GP — from which the brand now owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles drew its name.

Some of Jeep’s popular past products — including a few set to return to the brand’s portfolio — took starring roles. A lineup of Grand Wagoneers showed the history of the Jeep’s decadeslong luxury halo. A variety of Jeep pickups also put in an appearance.

Thousands of people crowded downtown Toledo for the two-hour-plus parade of Jeeps. Photo credit: Larry P. Vellequette

But for the most part, the Jeep Fest was a celebration of the individualized nature of the Jeep Wrangler and the myriad ways that each Wrangler — as well as its CJ predecessors — can be accessorized by consumers to make their off-roader unique, both in style and functionality.

More than a dozen displays from vendors featured Wranglers with one or more wheels atop a tall obstacle, demonstrating the odd angles their axles will traverse to keep their wheels on the ground.

