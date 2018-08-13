AN adds mobility tech reporter

Edward Niedermeyer has been hired as a staff reporter, covering Silicon Valley and mobility technology.

Based in Portland, Ore., Niedermeyer, 35, has been blogging, reporting and commenting on automotive and mobility topics for over a decade, starting as a freelance contributor to The Truth About Cars, where he eventually became editor-in-chief. His byline has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and elsewhere. He most recently was a regular contributor to Bloomberg View and The Daily Beast.

Niedermeyer is also the author of Ludicrous, a book about Tesla Inc. scheduled for publication by BenBella Books in early 2019. He will continue to co-host "The Autonocast," an independent podcast about autonomous-drive technology and the future of mobility.