AN adds mobility tech reporter
Edward Niedermeyer has been hired as a staff reporter, covering Silicon Valley and mobility technology.
Based in Portland, Ore., Niedermeyer, 35, has been blogging, reporting and commenting on automotive and mobility topics for over a decade, starting as a freelance contributor to The Truth About Cars, where he eventually became editor-in-chief. His byline has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and elsewhere. He most recently was a regular contributor to Bloomberg View and The Daily Beast.
Niedermeyer is also the author of Ludicrous, a book about Tesla Inc. scheduled for publication by BenBella Books in early 2019. He will continue to co-host "The Autonocast," an independent podcast about autonomous-drive technology and the future of mobility.
