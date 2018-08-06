Leading Women event on Oct. 30 in Detroit
On Oct. 30, Automotive News will host its third annual Leading Women Conference in Detroit. This event draws more than 600 business leaders who are committed to advancing the role of women in automotive.
Speakers include Lori Blaker, CEO of TTi Global, and Blake Irving, former CEO of GoDaddy. The conference will focus on taking the next steps to advance women in the auto industry.
The event will include speed meetings. This hyper-networking session was a popular feature at the Leading Women Nashville Conference in May; it is limited to the first 100 people who sign up to participate. Learn more and register at autonews.com/leadingwomen.
