Retail Forum is Oct. 11 in Chicago
Automotive News will host the Retail Forum on Oct. 11 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. The half-day event provides dealers with solutions to the facility, staff and profitability challenges they may face as a result of the industry's rapid change.
Speakers include AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson; Liza Borches, CEO of Carter Myers Automotive; and Paul Walser, co-owner of Walser Automotive Group.
In the evening, attendees have the option to attend Automotive News' seventh annual Best Dealerships To Work For gala, celebrating the best places to work in automotive retail.
Exclusive lead sponsors are CDK Global and TrueCar. Learn more and register at autonews.com/rfchicago.
