Wilson named retail editor; Czarnecki joins ANTV

Automotive News has made the following staff changes:

Amy Wilson has been named a news editor in charge of retail coverage. In that role, she will oversee a team writing about dealers and dealership operations, including remarketing and finance and insurance.

Wilson, 47, joined Automotive News in 2000 as a reporter in Detroit and later covered Ford Motor Co. She now works from Atlanta, where she initially covered automotive retailing and most recently wrote about automakers including Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

She began her career as a business reporter and editor for newspapers in western Michigan.

Wilson replaces James B. Treece, who is retiring after 23 years at Automotive News. Treece, 65, spent 12 years in Tokyo as the paper's Asia editor. Since 2007, he has been an editor in Detroit.

Czarnecki

Angelina Czarnecki has joined Automotive News TV as a reporter. She had been a member of the video production team at MSX International. Czarnecki, 25, is a former Automotive News TV intern.