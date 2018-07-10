The Kia Stinger is now a police car

Fifty sedans have already been delivered to Queensland, and 150 more are on the way in the coming months. Photo credit: Kia Australia/Twitter

We tend to picture Australian police cars solely in the frame of "Mad Max" films, and for a long period of time this view was not incorrect per se. Police agencies tended to buy local, and this meant decades of Holden Commodores and Ford Falcons patrolling the deserted roads of the outback, chasing down perps (probably) clad in leather facemasks.

But the latest cruiser for the state of Queensland, selected after rigorous testing, is the Kia Stinger GT.

We were quite impressed with the Stinger since its debut -- it's easily the most capable and the most surprising Kia in years -- but its combination of power, versatility and handling also makes it an ideal vehicle for law enforcement agencies. With almost 400 hp on tap courtesy of a twin-turbo V6, a comfortable interior and plenty of space for police gear, the Stinger ticks all the right boxes without resorting to V8 power and still has room for perps in the back seat.

The Stinger will be the first foreign-made police car to join the Queensland Road Policing Command, according to News.com.au; other states rely on a mix of Chrysler and BMW vehicles. The Stinger was chosen not only due to its performance attributes, but also based on factors such as ease and cost of maintenance.

"The Stinger performed very well in all areas, and we had nothing but top reports from all the field officers," Mike Keating, assistant commissioner of the Queensland Road Policing Command, told News.com.au. "The result is a road policing first for us, the first foreign car to perform these duties."

A total of 50 Stingers are joining the Queensland police this month, and another 150 are on the way in the next few months.

Now, if only these could be painted in Main Force Patrol colors, with dual beacons instead of an LED lightbar.