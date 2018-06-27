Kia helps kids get to World Cup

In one of the latest new videos to join our viral video charts, some young soccer players prep for the World Cup.

The 1 minute, 27 second spot shows a handful of kids practicing soccer skills while rock music plays on in the background. As the hopeful soccer stars continue to train, days are marked off on a calendar.

On the date highlighted on the calendar with a sticker of a soccer ball, one of the kids is shown being driven in a Kia to a soccer stadium.

The video is part of Kia's official match ball carrier promotion, in which 64 kids were picked in a contest to carry the official match ball onto the field during the FIFA world Cup in Russia.

The clip had 2,966,899 views, good for third place on the rankings compiled by AcuityAds. Hyundai's World Cup spot had the most views with 24,272,554.