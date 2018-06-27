AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/26/2018

Kia helps kids get to World Cup

June 27, 2018

In one of the latest new videos to join our viral video charts, some young soccer players prep for the World Cup.

The 1 minute, 27 second spot shows a handful of kids practicing soccer skills while rock music plays on in the background. As the hopeful soccer stars continue to train, days are marked off on a calendar.

On the date highlighted on the calendar with a sticker of a soccer ball, one of the kids is shown being driven in a Kia to a soccer stadium.

The video is part of Kia's official match ball carrier promotion, in which 64 kids were picked in a contest to carry the official match ball onto the field during the FIFA world Cup in Russia.

The clip had 2,966,899 views, good for third place on the rankings compiled by AcuityAds. Hyundai's World Cup spot had the most views with 24,272,554.

1
NEW
Hyundai x FIFA World Cup
Hyundai x FIFA World Cup Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 24,272,554
Last week: NEW
 
2
71%
Summer Sales Event
Summer Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,258,604
Last week: 2
 
3
NEW
Official Match Ball Carrier
Official Match Ball Carrier Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,966,899
Last week: NEW
 
4
-40%
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,286,069
Last week: 1
 
5
12%
The New 2018 CRETA
The New 2018 CRETA Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,081,427
Last week: 3
 
6
50%
Big Competition
Big Competition Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,567,397
Last week: 9
 
7
-4%
The Drive
The Drive Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,436,627
Last week: 6
 
8
-47%
2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 977,227
Last week: 4
 
9
RETURNEE
Answer the Call
Answer the Call Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 781,844
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
RETURNEE
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 706,241
Last week: RETURNEE
 
