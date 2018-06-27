Toyota: America's top-selling car faces steep price hike
Toyota Motor Corp. is piling onto the broader auto industry's criticism of the Trump administration's imports investigation by warning how much more one of its most popular cars will cost due to tariffs.
"We are an exemplar of the manufacturing might of America," the Japanese automaker said in an emailed statement, noting its 10 U.S. manufacturing plants. "A 25% tariff on automotive imports, which is just a tax on consumers, would increase the cost of every vehicle sold in the country. Even the Toyota Camry, the best-selling car in America, made in Georgetown, Kentucky, would face $1,800 in increased costs."
Toyota sent the statement to media before submitting official comments to the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Association of Global Automakers, a Washington-based trade group that represents car manufacturers and parts suppliers based outside the U.S., condemned the Trump administration's investigation earlier Wednesday, calling the potential duties "the greatest threat to the U.S. automotive industry at this time."
Ford hits carbon emissions target 8 years early
NHTSA launches review of Kia, Hyundai engine failures for noncollision fire risk
Automakers push back against Trump auto tariff plans
Hyundai captive pilots subscription payment plan
Why Apple CarPlay, Android Auto were found to be less distracting than built-in auto systems
NHTSA nominee King passes Senate panel's review
Bosch teams with Canada startup Mojio to connect vehicles wirelessly
Ford hits carbon emissions target 8 years early
NHTSA launches review of Kia, Hyundai engine failures for noncollision fire risk
Automakers push back against Trump auto tariff plans
Hyundai captive pilots subscription payment plan
Why Apple CarPlay, Android Auto were found to be less distracting than built-in auto systems
NHTSA nominee King passes Senate panel's review
Bosch teams with Canada startup Mojio to connect vehicles wirelessly
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.