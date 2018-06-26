Aston Martin cuts weight, adds power for DBS Superleggera flagship

LONDON -- Aston Martin has given its DB11 sports car an extreme high-performance makeover to create a flagship series production car -- the DBS Superleggera.

The V-12-powered coupe will compete against the Ferrari 812 Superfast and future high-performance versions of the Bentley Continental GT. It replaces the Vanquish S. Superleggera is a reference to the lightweight building techniques of Italian coachbuilder Touring.

"The DBS Superleggera signals our return to the very pinnacle of the Super GT sector," Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement on Tuesday.

To create the DBS Superleggera, Aston Martin took the DB11 as its starting point and modified it to increase performance and reduce weight. The coupe is built using carbon fiber body panels and a carbon fiber prop shaft to reduce its weight to 1,693 kg (3,732 pounds), which is 72 kg lighter than the DB11.

Aston Martin has increased the power of the Ford-sourced V-12 engine to 715 hp (725 PS) from 600 hp in the standard DB11. Top speed is 340 kph (211 mph). The car has 900 newton meters (664 pound-feet) of torque and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds.

The DB11’s front end has been replaced with a wider, deeper grille that follows the design of that on the face-lifted Rapide sedan.

Aston Martin worked hard on the DBS Superleggera’s aerodynamics to give it the most downforce of any series production Aston. The company’s engineers achieved this by modifying the DB11’s aero elements such as the side strakes that draw air out from the rear wheel arch and also the rear ‘aeroblade’ that pulls air from side inlets behind the rear windows to the tip of the trunk lid, Aston said. It also added an F1-style rear diffuser.

Aston said the car’s driving characteristics were tuned for a balance of excitement and useability. “While we wanted to create a very, very fast car, it was crucial that it didn’t terrify less experienced drivers,” Matt Becker, head of vehicle attribute engineering, said. The DBS features adaptive dampers to allow Aston to change the suspension settings within three different drive modes: GT, Sport and Sport Plus.

Equipment on the car includes a Wifi hotspot delivered via an internal modem, tire pressure monitoring and automatic parking. Options are largely restricted to visual changes to the interior and exterior, for example customers can choose to expose the carbon fiber weave within elements of the body panels.

The DBS Superleggera is the third and most expensive standalone Aston Martin model, excluding limited-edition specials, to be launched within the brand’s ‘second century’ reinvention plan started in 2014. It follows the DB11 and the entry Vantage sports car.

The DBS Superleggera will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, which begins on July 12. Deliveries will start in the third quarter. Prices start at 225,000 pounds in Aston’s UK home market. It will cost 274,995 euros in Germany and $304,995 in the U.S.

Aston is expected to launch a convertible Volante version of the DBS Superleggera in 2019, the same year in which it unveils its first SUV.