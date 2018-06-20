Hyundai promotes World Cup

The latest video to join our viral video charts is all about the FIFA World Cup. And Hyundai.

The 40-second clip from Hyundai India takes a look at moments such as goals, saves, celebrations and fans from past World Cups.

In between, there are shots of Hyundai India's lineup including the Creta, i20 and Elantra. The 2018 World Cup started last week and goes through mid-July in Russia.

The clip had 1,853,871 views, good for 4th place on this week's chart compiled by AcuityAds.

Porsche, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz had new videos this week.