Hyundai promotes World Cup

The latest video to join our viral video charts is all about the FIFA World Cup. And Hyundai.
The 40-second clip from Hyundai India takes a look at moments such as goals, saves, celebrations and fans from past World Cups.
In between, there are shots of Hyundai India's lineup including the Creta, i20 and Elantra. The 2018 World Cup started last week and goes through mid-July in Russia.
The clip had 1,853,871 views, good for 4th place on this week's chart compiled by AcuityAds.
Porsche, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz had new videos this week.
Hyundai's tiny little superhero
Read Next
Honda sharpens its aim for redesigned Insight
Read Next
China EV startup Byton readies sedan, eyes U.S. launch
Read Next
How aerospace could be a key to GM's future in fuel cells
Read Next
Small used-car prices rise unexpectedly
Read Next
Lincoln's next-gen MKC to be called Corsair
Read Next
Cadillac's CT5 takes cues from Escala
Read Next
Automakers burned as U.S.-China spat flares
Read Next
Hyundai's tiny little superhero
Honda sharpens its aim for redesigned Insight
China EV startup Byton readies sedan, eyes U.S. launch
How aerospace could be a key to GM's future in fuel cells
Small used-car prices rise unexpectedly
Lincoln's next-gen MKC to be called Corsair
Cadillac's CT5 takes cues from Escala
Automakers burned as U.S.-China spat flares
Read Next