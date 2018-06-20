Subscribe to Print and Digital for only $109!
AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/19/2018

Hyundai promotes World Cup

June 20, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email

The latest video to join our viral video charts is all about the FIFA World Cup. And Hyundai.

The 40-second clip from Hyundai India takes a look at moments such as goals, saves, celebrations and fans from past World Cups.

In between, there are shots of Hyundai India's lineup including the Creta, i20 and Elantra. The 2018 World Cup started last week and goes through mid-July in Russia.

The clip had 1,853,871 views, good for 4th place on this week's chart compiled by AcuityAds.

Porsche, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz had new videos this week.

1
-32%
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,811,651
Last week: 2
 
2
51%
Summer Sales Event
Summer Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,907,485
Last week: 6
 
3
-80%
The New 2018 CRETA
The New 2018 CRETA Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,866,282
Last week: 1
 
4
NEW
2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,853,871
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
All New 8 Series
All New 8 Series BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,802,758
Last week: NEW
 
6
73%
The Drive
The Drive Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,497,091
Last week: 9
 
7
NEW
Le Mans 2018
Le Mans 2018 Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,214,112
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
#ToyotaMusic Den
#ToyotaMusic Den Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,208,432
Last week: NEW
 
9
10%
Small SUVs
Small SUVs Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,045,676
Last week: 8
 
10
NEW
Time to do Something New
Time to do Something New Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 793,556
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Marketing Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

Hyundai's tiny little superhero

Honda sharpens its aim for redesigned Insight

China EV startup Byton readies sedan, eyes U.S. launch

How aerospace could be a key to GM's future in fuel cells

Small used-car prices rise unexpectedly

Lincoln's next-gen MKC to be called Corsair

Cadillac's CT5 takes cues from Escala

Automakers burned as U.S.-China spat flares
Automotive News Cover

Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences
  • You can unsubscribe at any time through links in these emails. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB