For dealer loyalists, shop knowledge beats price

June 18, 2018
Fixed Ops Journal
Price doesn’t keep vehicle owners from returning to the dealership for service after their factory warranty expires.

At least that’s what the owners said in the latest survey conducted for Fixed Ops Journal by DealerRater.com.

In fact, 85 percent of respondents said they expect to go back to the dealership for service after the warranty ends, vs. 15 percent who said they don’t.

Only 1 percent cited price as the reason they won’t return — with no vehicle brand reaching 3 percent — whereas 4 percent cited a bad experience at the dealership as the reason they won’t come back.

More positively, 47 percent of respondents cited the dealership’s technical knowledge of the vehicle as their reason for coming back after the warranty expires. Another 29 percent cited a “good relationship” with the service department and/or the fact that they’ve been pleased with the work the shop has done.

Contrary to what you might have expected, luxury-brand dealerships didn’t stand out for retaining customers post-warranty because of their technical knowledge of the vehicle. Rather, the top brands whose customers cited tech expertise as a reason to return to the dealership were Kia and Subaru, with 54 percent of respondents.

At the other end of the scale, 40 percent of Ford customers cited technical knowledge as a reason to come back.

Infiniti led in good relations and/or consumers’ satisfaction with work done, with 35 percent of its customers citing those reasons to stick with the dealership after the warranty is up. Audi and Volkswagen were next, at 33 percent.

At the same time, 24 percent of Chrysler customers offered similar reasons, followed by BMW and Ram customers, at 25 percent, and Kia and Subaru customers, at 26 percent.

Overall, the brands most likely to get post-warranty business, with 88 percent of their customers saying they expect to return to the dealership then, were Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Least likely? Chrysler and Ram were at 21 percent, and BMW at 22 percent.

Post-warranty plans

Do you expect to go to the dealership for service after your vehicle’s warranty expires?
1. Yes, because they know my vehicle and its technology best
2. Yes, because I have a good relationship with the folks in the service department and/or have been pleased with the work done here
3. Yes, for other reasons
4. No, because I’ve had a bad experience here
5. No, because of price
6. No, for other reasons
7. Yes (all responses)
8. No (all responses)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
All brands 47% 29% 9% 4% 1% 10% 85% 15%
Acura 46 31 7 3 2 11 84 16
Audi 44 33 9 4 1 9 86 14
BMW 46 25 7 6 2 14 78 22
Buick 44 29 10 4 1 12 83 17
Chevrolet 46 27 11 4 1 11 85 15
Chrysler 45 24 10 7 0 14 79 21
Dodge 43 30 10 3 1 12 83 17
Ford 40 30 10 5 1 13 81 19
GMC 44 27 10 3 0 15 81 19
Honda 48 32 7 3 2 8 87 13
Hyundai 49 29 10 3 1 8 88 12
Infiniti 46 35 6 3 0 10 87 13
Jeep 48 27 10 4 1 10 85 15
Kia 54 26 8 3 1 8 88 12
Lexus 48 29 7 4 2 10 84 16
Mazda 49 30 8 3 1 8 87 13
Mercedes-Benz 46 32 7 5 1 9 85 15
Nissan 48 30 9 3 1 9 87 13
Ram 42 25 12 6 2 13 79 21
Subaru 54 26 8 3 1 8 88 12
Toyota 49 31 8 3 1 8 88 12
Volkswagen 45 33 1 3 1 8 88 12
Note: List includes brands with more than 200 respondents.
Source: DealerRater survey conducted March 12-18; 17,678 respondents
 
You can reach James B. Treece at jtreece@crain.com
Tags: Dealers Fixed Operations
