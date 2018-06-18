For dealer loyalists, shop knowledge beats price

Price doesn’t keep vehicle owners from returning to the dealership for service after their factory warranty expires.

At least that’s what the owners said in the latest survey conducted for Fixed Ops Journal by DealerRater.com.

In fact, 85 percent of respondents said they expect to go back to the dealership for service after the warranty ends, vs. 15 percent who said they don’t.

Only 1 percent cited price as the reason they won’t return — with no vehicle brand reaching 3 percent — whereas 4 percent cited a bad experience at the dealership as the reason they won’t come back.

More positively, 47 percent of respondents cited the dealership’s technical knowledge of the vehicle as their reason for coming back after the warranty expires. Another 29 percent cited a “good relationship” with the service department and/or the fact that they’ve been pleased with the work the shop has done.

Contrary to what you might have expected, luxury-brand dealerships didn’t stand out for retaining customers post-warranty because of their technical knowledge of the vehicle. Rather, the top brands whose customers cited tech expertise as a reason to return to the dealership were Kia and Subaru, with 54 percent of respondents.

At the other end of the scale, 40 percent of Ford customers cited technical knowledge as a reason to come back.

Infiniti led in good relations and/or consumers’ satisfaction with work done, with 35 percent of its customers citing those reasons to stick with the dealership after the warranty is up. Audi and Volkswagen were next, at 33 percent.

At the same time, 24 percent of Chrysler customers offered similar reasons, followed by BMW and Ram customers, at 25 percent, and Kia and Subaru customers, at 26 percent.

Overall, the brands most likely to get post-warranty business, with 88 percent of their customers saying they expect to return to the dealership then, were Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Least likely? Chrysler and Ram were at 21 percent, and BMW at 22 percent.