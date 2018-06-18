Auto News, Hireology partner on job listing
Automotive News has partnered with Hireology, an integrated hiring platform for dealerships, to expand the number of available jobs posted on our online Jobs Board.
With the addition of open jobs from the Hireology dealership network, our Jobs Board is now the single-largest source of automotive retail job postings in North America.
Visit jobs.autonews.com to see the latest available jobs, or to post an open role at your company.
Hyundai's tiny little superhero
Honda sharpens its aim for redesigned Insight
BMW makes X4 sportier, roomier for 2019
Cadillac's CT5 takes cues from Escala
Independent operation relies on work from dealers with their own body shops
Why Ghosn's Renault paycheck depends on EV sales
ADESA's bold bid to revamp auto auctions
Dealership repair estimators balance competing interests
Hyundai's tiny little superhero
Honda sharpens its aim for redesigned Insight
BMW makes X4 sportier, roomier for 2019
Cadillac's CT5 takes cues from Escala
Independent operation relies on work from dealers with their own body shops
Why Ghosn's Renault paycheck depends on EV sales
ADESA's bold bid to revamp auto auctions
Dealership repair estimators balance competing interests
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.