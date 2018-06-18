Subscribe to Print and Digital for only $109!

Auto News, Hireology partner on job listing

June 18, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Automotive News has partnered with Hireology, an integrated hiring platform for dealerships, to expand the number of available jobs posted on our online Jobs Board.

With the addition of open jobs from the Hireology dealership network, our Jobs Board is now the single-largest source of automotive retail job postings in North America.

Visit jobs.autonews.com to see the latest available jobs, or to post an open role at your company.

