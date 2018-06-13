AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/12/2018

Mercedes-Benz says it's time do something new

June 13, 2018

Mercedes-Benz shows two stories of trying something new in this week's newest viral video.

The 2 minute, 36-second clip tells the story of Marcin Oz, a former musician and DJ who changed careers and became an organic wine maker in Sicily.

As Oz describes what his life is now, shots of the Mercedes-Benz EQA concept are shown driving along scenic routes in Sicily.

The EQA is an electric version of Mercedes' A-class subcompact sedan. This year, the German automaker is expected to launch the gasoline version of the A-class in the United States.

The video had 1,566,858 views according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds, making it this week's sixth-most watched clip.

Hyundai's "New 2018 Creta" for the Indian market was the most watched video this week with 9,436,693 views.

Renault also had a new video on the chart this week.

1
111%
The New 2018 CRETA
The New 2018 CRETA Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 9,436,693
Last week: 1
 
2
126%
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,634,426
Last week: 4
 
3
RETURNEE
Think Faster
Think Faster Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,894,573
Last week: RETURNEE
 
4
-9%
Peter Returns
Peter Returns Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,825,189
Last week: 6
 
5
RETURNEE
Opt for Dry Wash
Opt for Dry Wash Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,646,575
Last week: RETURNEE
 
6
NEW
Time to do Something New
Time to do Something New Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,566,858
Last week: NEW
 
7
-63%
Summer Sales Event
Summer Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,262,256
Last week: 2
 
8
11%
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,193,079
Last week: 8
 
9
NEW
Small SUVs
Small SUVs Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 954,784
Last week: NEW
 
10
-46%
The Drive
The Drive Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 865,290
Last week: 7
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing





