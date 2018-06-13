Mercedes-Benz says it's time do something new

Mercedes-Benz shows two stories of trying something new in this week's newest viral video.

The 2 minute, 36-second clip tells the story of Marcin Oz, a former musician and DJ who changed careers and became an organic wine maker in Sicily.

As Oz describes what his life is now, shots of the Mercedes-Benz EQA concept are shown driving along scenic routes in Sicily.

The EQA is an electric version of Mercedes' A-class subcompact sedan. This year, the German automaker is expected to launch the gasoline version of the A-class in the United States.

The video had 1,566,858 views according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds, making it this week's sixth-most watched clip.

Hyundai's "New 2018 Creta" for the Indian market was the most watched video this week with 9,436,693 views.

Renault also had a new video on the chart this week.