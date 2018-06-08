Former VW chief Winterkorn summoned to testify in emissions lawsuit, paper says

Winterkorn is among 28 individuals summoned to testify at a trial.

FRANKFURT -- Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn has been asked to testify before a German court in connection with a lawsuit seeking damages from the automaker over its emissions cheating scandal, German paper Bild reported.

Judge Fabian Reuschle of the Stuttgart regional court has summoned 28 individuals to testify at a trial which starts in mid-September, Bild said. Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner and Audi CEO Rupert Stadler were also among those facing questions, the paper said.

Wolfgang Hatz, VW Group's former top engineer, who is being held in jail, and former VW development chief Ulrich Hackenberg are among those summoned, it said.

Bild, citing a letter it had obtained, also said that Reuschle has asked the German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer to appear.

Martin Winterkorn could not be reached for comment. A lawyer for Winterkorn declined to comment, but confirmed his client has been summoned.

A spokeswoman for Bosch declined to comment. Audi, the Transport Ministry and the Stuttgart regional court could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours. Volkswagen declined to comment.

Shareholders represented by law firm Tilp are seeking compensation from Volkswagen and major shareholder Porsche SE for not informing markets quickly enough about the scale of potential liabilities VW faced over its use of illegal software to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

Volkswagen has admitted to deliberately cheating diesel emissions tests but denies it failed to inform investors in a timely fashion about the scope of liabilities being faced by its shareholders.