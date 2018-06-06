Mazda shows off CX-9

In the latest new video to join our viral video charts, Mazda gives viewers a tour of the CX-9 crossover.

In the clip, Mazda points to the three-row crossover's Skyactive engine that it says can be felt in the vehicle's performance and handling.

Mazda's video had 2,661,141 views according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds, making it this week's third-most watched clip.

Hyundai's "New 2018 Creta" for the Indian market was the most watched video this week with 4,467,439 views.

Honda also had a new video join the chart this week.