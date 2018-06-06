AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/5/2018

Mazda shows off CX-9

In the latest new video to join our viral video charts, Mazda gives viewers a tour of the CX-9 crossover.

In the clip, Mazda points to the three-row crossover's Skyactive engine that it says can be felt in the vehicle's performance and handling.

Mazda's video had 2,661,141 views according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds, making it this week's third-most watched clip.

Hyundai's "New 2018 Creta" for the Indian market was the most watched video this week with 4,467,439 views.

Honda also had a new video join the chart this week.

1
212%
The New 2018 CRETA
The New 2018 CRETA Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,467,439
Last week: 7
 
2
-33%
Summer Sales Event
Summer Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,449,222
Last week: 2
 
3
NEW
The Long & Short of It
The Long & Short of It Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,661,141
Last week: NEW
 
4
-45%
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,494,533
Last week: 3
 
5
-32%
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,318,219
Last week: 4
 
6
-31%
Peter Returns
Peter Returns Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,013,281
Last week: 5
 
7
NEW
The Drive
The Drive Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,605,423
Last week: NEW
 
8
-19%
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,076,374
Last week: 8
 
9
-39%
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 998,933
Last week: 6
 
10
RETURNEE
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 795,796
Last week: RETURNEE
 
