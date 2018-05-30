Honda shows off Amaze sedan

In the latest new video to top our viral video charts, Honda shows off the Amaze sedan for the Indian market.
The 46-second clip shows a larger than life Amaze driving through a city landscape as people look on with interest. The narrator remarks, "In life, when you make it big, the world sees you differently."
The second-generation model, launched in India earlier this month, has slightly smaller dimensions than the Honda Civic.
Honda's clip had 16,241,532 views, according to the rankings compiled by such and such, making it this week's most-watched.
Hyundai and Land Rover also had new videos join the chart this week.
