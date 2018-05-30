AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 5/29/2018

Honda shows off Amaze sedan

In the latest new video to top our viral video charts, Honda shows off the Amaze sedan for the Indian market.

The 46-second clip shows a larger than life Amaze driving through a city landscape as people look on with interest. The narrator remarks, "In life, when you make it big, the world sees you differently."

The second-generation model, launched in India earlier this month, has slightly smaller dimensions than the Honda Civic.

Honda's clip had 16,241,532 views, according to the rankings compiled by such and such, making it this week's most-watched.

Hyundai and Land Rover also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
The Big Move
The Big Move Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 16,241,532
Last week: NEW
 
2
20%
Summer Sales Event
Summer Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,158,330
Last week: 1
 
3
20%
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,556,393
Last week: 2
 
4
-4%
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,415,940
Last week: 3
 
5
7%
Peter Returns
Peter Returns Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,905,253
Last week: 4
 
6
-3%
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,639,461
Last week: 6
 
7
NEW
The New 2018 CRETA
The New 2018 CRETA Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,431,458
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,332,960
Last week: NEW
 
9
-11%
Answer the Call
Answer the Call Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 821,437
Last week: 7
 
10
RETURNEE
Discovery Sport
Discovery Sport Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 821,172
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

