Hyundai plans $388 million expansion at Alabama engine plant
Hyundai Motor Co. plans to invest $388 million to expand and upgrade its engine manufacturing operations in Montgomery, Alabama, and create 50 new jobs.
The automaker will spend about $40 million to build a new engine head machining operation that will be completed in November and operational by mid-2019, according to a statement.
The rest of the investment will go toward equipment and updating its existing engine plant to support production of Sonata and Elantra sedans.
Hyundai started building vehicles in Alabama in 2005 and now has about 2,700 full-time and 500 part-time employees working at the Montgomery complex.
