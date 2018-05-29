Can GM redefine 4-banger -- in a truck?
DETROIT -- "Four-banger." Two words that generate visions of underpowered rust buckets, appliances on wheels or small, "peppy" cars.
It's not a term ever imagined to describe a full-size pickup from an American car company ... until now. And even though General Motors is using a four-cylinder engine in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500s, "four-banger" still shouldn't be used to describe a big pickup.
These pickups are not your traditional four-bangers.
GM surprised most, if not all, journalists at a media event this month by allowing us to drive the next-generation Silverado without knowing what was under the hood.
First thoughts? Impressive.
I could hear the turbocharger but not feel it. (Turbo lag was nearly nonexistent -- something GM engineers spent a considerable amount of time on.) It was smooth, fast and capable.
The pickup's performance, including 0-60 mph in under seven seconds, made me believe the new engine was a turbo V-6 to replace the 4.3-liter V-6 and compete against the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine in the Ford F-150 that produces 375 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque.
I was a bit off but not completely out of my mind. GM's 2.7-liter L3B I-4 turbo engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission is replacing the V-6 on the LT trim (likely more in the future), but the engine, at 310 hp and 348 pound-feet of torque, competes more against Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost (325 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque).
To be clear, GM is not attempting to get V-8 buyers to hop into a four-cylinder. Instead, the engine is featured on two mainstream trims, including a new RST, for people who likely aren't using the truck as their lifeblood or towing heavy loads on a regular basis.
GM says the new four-cylinder engine is expected to deliver payload capability comparable to rivals' trucks (about 2,000 pounds), with greater torque than the 3.3-liter V-6 in the Ford F-150 XLT and the 3.6-liter V-6 in the Ram 1500 Big Horn.
Fuel economy, payload and tow ratings haven't been released, but for now, the new engine should easily be a choice for any pickup buyer who doesn't need a V-8 and is looking at a six-cylinder pickup.
And maybe even redefine what we think of when we hear "four-banger."
Canada's Freeland to visit Washington this week for NAFTA talks
Fiat Chrysler investors want electric road map in Marchionne's swan song
Japan prime minister defends its automakers against U.S. import probe
U.S. sets public hearings on auto import tariff probe
Daimler's Annette Winkler to step down as head of Smart
Fatal Uber crash highlights a blind spot for self-driving cars: Night vision
Nissan to cut N.A. output up to 20% to shore up U.S. profitability, report says
Kia Motors America names Michael Cole as COO
Canada's Freeland to visit Washington this week for NAFTA talks
Fiat Chrysler investors want electric road map in Marchionne's swan song
Japan prime minister defends its automakers against U.S. import probe
U.S. sets public hearings on auto import tariff probe
Daimler's Annette Winkler to step down as head of Smart
Fatal Uber crash highlights a blind spot for self-driving cars: Night vision
Nissan to cut N.A. output up to 20% to shore up U.S. profitability, report says
Kia Motors America names Michael Cole as COO
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.