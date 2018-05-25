China said to back private investment in state automakers

May 25, 2018 @ 4:26 am Comments Email
Tian Ying
Yan Zhang
Bloomberg
Send us a Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Related Stories
Novelis expands in China amid trade friction

BEIJING -- China is considering encouraging state-owned automakers to bring in private car manufacturers as investors as it seeks to create an industrial champion to compete with global peers such as Toyota and Volkswagen Group, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A policy paper outlining the proposal is being studied by government departments, said the people, who asked not to be identified disclosing private discussions.

The plans are preliminary and could change depending on feedback from different agencies and industry players, they said. The proposals don't specify what level of stake is permitted.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the government's key planning body, didn't immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.

China, which identified automobiles as one of the key industries in its efforts to beef up the country's manufacturing and innovation capabilities, is trying to build world-class automakers that can then compete with established global car manufacturers.

Bringing private investment into state-owned automakers such as China FAW Group and Dongfeng would be in line with the so-called "mixed-ownership reform." The government has already undertaken mixed-ownership reform in companies such as telecom operator China Unicom Hong Kong and carrier China Eastern Airlines.

Besides central-government owned companies, provincial governments in China control automakers such as SAIC, BAIC and Guangzhou.

Related Stories
Novelis expands in China amid trade friction
Tags: Automakers Government Manufacturing Partnerships China
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Read Next

VW CEO counts on diplomacy to ease trade spat with U.S.

In race for self-driving cars, automakers turn tables on Apple, Google

Big dealership groups have significant import exposure

Uber self-driving car failed to recognize pedestrian, brake in Ariz. fatality, U.S. finds

Novelis expands in China amid trade friction

California's top air regulator takes swipe at Trump

Laugh test, flimsy logic, law of power, higher prices: Probe draws widespread condemnation

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Automotive News Cover

Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences
  • You can unsubscribe at any time through links in these emails. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB