Daimler faces recall of over 600,000 Mercedes diesel models, report says

May 25, 2018 @ 7:50 am Comments Email
Andreas Cremer
Reuters
Send us a Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Related Stories
Daimler ordered to recall Mercedes Vito diesel van over emissions

BERLIN/FRANKFURT -- Daimler faces a recall order for more than 600,000 diesel-engine vehicles including Mercedes C-class and G-class models because of suspected emissions manipulation, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Germany's KBA vehicle authority is probing concrete suspicions that the affected cars were fitted with illicit defeat devices designed to manipulate emissions levels, the magazine said, without citing sources.

Daimler on Friday said it had not been formally summoned by the KBA in regard to a probe of its C-class and G-class models. Daimler declined to comment in detail about the Spiegel report.

The Transport Ministry said it has asked the KBA to pursue any further leads related to emissions at Daimler's Mercedes brand. The KBA declined comment.

The Spiegel report comes a day after the KBA ordered Daimler to recall the Mercedes Vito van model fitted with 1.6-liter diesel Euro-6 engines because of engine control features to reduce exhaust emissions which KBA said breached regulations.

Daimler said it is appealing the KBA findings and will go to court if necessary.

Related Stories
Daimler ordered to recall Mercedes Vito diesel van over emissions
Tags: Emissions Recalls Daimler Mercedes-Benz C-Class Diesel
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Read Next

Donald Trump does a favor for BMW and Mercedes

2019 Mercedes-Benz G class: Quicker, better manners with a better bag of tricks

AMG boss pushes motorsports expansion

Mercedes to make compact EV in France

Mercedes' EQ will define an electric ecosystem

Mercedes-Benz recalls 42,800 Smart ForTwos for fire risk

The culture clash heard 'round the world

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Automotive News Cover

Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences
  • You can unsubscribe at any time through links in these emails. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB