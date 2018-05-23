Chevrolet races down a mountain

Chevrolet is off to the races in one of the newest videos to join our viral video chart.

"Defeating Gravity" is a quick, 15-second clip of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 racing down a mountain versus someone in a wingsuit.

The video, which gathered 2,364,243 views, shows closeups of the Corvette driver shifting gears, the throttle rising and the twisty turns around a mountain all while someone in a wingsuit soars overhead.

Kia's "Summer Sales Event" video topped the chart this week with 4,296,903 views.

Kia and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.