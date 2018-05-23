AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 5/22/2018

Chevrolet races down a mountain

Chevrolet is off to the races in one of the newest videos to join our viral video chart.

"Defeating Gravity" is a quick, 15-second clip of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 racing down a mountain versus someone in a wingsuit.

The video, which gathered 2,364,243 views, shows closeups of the Corvette driver shifting gears, the throttle rising and the twisty turns around a mountain all while someone in a wingsuit soars overhead.

Kia's "Summer Sales Event" video topped the chart this week with 4,296,903 views.

Kia and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
176%
Summer Sales Event
Summer Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,296,903
Last week: 4
 
2
60%
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,787,666
Last week: 2
 
3
-6%
Eclipse Cross
Eclipse Cross Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,574,741
Last week: 1
 
4
NEW
Peter Returns
Peter Returns Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,713,288
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
Defeating Gravity
Defeating Gravity Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,364,243
Last week: NEW
 
6
-5%
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,696,980
Last week: 3
 
7
-3%
Answer the Call
Answer the Call Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 923,529
Last week: 6
 
8
-8%
Dimensions
Dimensions Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 811,509
Last week: 9
 
9
NEW
Long Distance
Long Distance Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 646,831
Last week: NEW
 
10
-22%
Driver
Driver Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 631,689
Last week: 10
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

