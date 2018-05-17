Audi hints at Q8 styling

Wesley Wren is an associate editor at Autoweek, a sister publication of Automotive News.

With luxury crossovers selling like proverbial hotcakes, it makes sense for Audi to expand its lineup. Judging by this design rendering, Audi is doing just that with a range-topping Q8 crossover.

The Q8 will borrow some styling elements from the recently released Lamborghini Urus and will probably share platforms with the existing Q7.

Judging from the design study, the Q8 will be a two-row crossover with a focus on style and personal luxury rather than utility. It’s tough to say how exactly this will bleed into production, but, again, you might look at the Lambo for a good clue.

Or, for an even better clue, you can look at the Q8 Concept Audi released last year at the Detroit auto show.

There’s no word on what powertrains the Q8 will use, but it’ll obviously come with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. There is a possibility that the Q8 will launch with a hybrid variant, considering its parent company’s push for electrification following the diesel scandal.

We imagine we won’t see the Q8 in 2018, but the production version could be ready by next year. Until then, we’ll have to look at the rest of the VW product portfolio and see what will cross over to the Q8.