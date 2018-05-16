Mitsubishi scores a hit

AN Traction Viral Videos
Six new videos joined our viral list this week, and it was Mitsubishi that won the top spot.

Mitsubishi's 30-second tease of the 2018 Eclipse Cross, a video titled "Keys," topped the list, with 3,795,061 views. The video intersperses images of the Eclipse Cross with clips of a piano player's rendition of Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock." The closing line? "A Classic Reborn."

Also joining the list this week are videos for Mazda, Kia, Tesla and two for Audi.

1
NEW
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Mitsubishi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,795,061
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
Mazda6 Anthem
Mazda6 Anthem Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,373,346
Last week: NEW
 
3
-4%
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,781,763
Last week: 1
 
4
NEW
2018 America's Best Value Summer Sales Event
2018 America's Best Value Summer Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,558,645
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
Not Just a Car
Not Just a Car Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,082,867
Last week: NEW
 
6
30%
Answer the Call with Best in Class Towing
Answer the Call with Best in Class Towing Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 950,681
Last week: 4
 
7
NEW
Tesla 2018
Tesla 2018 Tesla
NA
This week
(True Reach): 926,041
Last week: NEW
 
8
3%
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 910,604
Last week: 3
 
9
54%
Dimensions
Dimensions Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 883,596
Last week: 7
 
10
NEW
Driver
Driver Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 806,297
Last week: NEW
 
