Mitsubishi scores a hit

Six new videos joined our viral list this week, and it was Mitsubishi that won the top spot.
Mitsubishi's 30-second tease of the 2018 Eclipse Cross, a video titled "Keys," topped the list, with 3,795,061 views. The video intersperses images of the Eclipse Cross with clips of a piano player's rendition of Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock." The closing line? "A Classic Reborn."
Also joining the list this week are videos for Mazda, Kia, Tesla and two for Audi.
Political window opens for high-grade fuel standard
Lincoln's unlikely comeback journey
Auto shows scramble to remain relevant
Inventories creep up as summer approaches
Mahindra's giant leap into Detroit
Supplier fire ripples across the industry
'U.S. is the highest priority,' Mazda's new CEO says
Former GM purchasing scourge Bo Andersson is reborn as a supplier
