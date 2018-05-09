Ford touts towing

The latest viral video to join our chart is all about towing.
Ford’s clip, “Answer the call,” highlights the F-150’s towing capability.
The 15-second spot shows an F-150 hauling a large Airstream trailer and showcases the pickup’s blind-spot monitoring and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a feature that helps drivers maneuver trailers when backing.
The video had 729,133 views, good for fourth place, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds.
Hyundai, Lexus, Subaru and Land Rover also had new videos join the chart this week.
