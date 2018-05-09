AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 5/8/2018

Ford touts towing

May 9, 2018

The latest viral video to join our chart is all about towing.

Ford’s clip, “Answer the call,” highlights the F-150’s towing capability.

The 15-second spot shows an F-150 hauling a large Airstream trailer and showcases the pickup’s blind-spot monitoring and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a feature that helps drivers maneuver trailers when backing.

The video had 729,133 views, good for fourth place, according to the rankings compiled by AcuityAds.

Hyundai, Lexus, Subaru and Land Rover also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
81%
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,851,585
Last week: 3
 
2
-39%
2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 941,131
Last week: 2
 
3
62%
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 885,129
Last week: 6
 
4
NEW
Answer the Call
Answer the Call Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 729,133
Last week: NEW
 
5
RETURNEE
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
Muhtayzik Hoffer
This week
(True Reach): 614,377
Last week: RETURNEE
 
6
NEW
HyBUY Offer
HyBUY Offer Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 575,915
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Dimensions
Dimensions Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 573,672
Last week: NEW
 
8
13%
Long Distance
Long Distance Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 571,940
Last week: 9
 
9
NEW
Sport Utility Sedan
Sport Utility Sedan Subaru
NA
This week
(True Reach): 476,275
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
Range Rover Evoque
Range Rover Evoque Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 370,975
Last week: NEW
 
