BMW breaks away from the herd

In the latest viral video to join our charts, BMW invites drivers to break away from the heard.

The brief 15-second clip, named "Be the One Who Dares" begins with a woman sitting at her desk in a mundane cubicle farm. A ladder appears and she climbs up.

The narrator remarks, "In a sea of conformity, there's always one that breaks away from the herd." The woman is then shown driving a BMW X2, one of the automaker's newest models.

The video had 468,578 views, good for 10th place, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.