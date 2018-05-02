BMW breaks away from the herd

In the latest viral video to join our charts, BMW invites drivers to break away from the heard.
The brief 15-second clip, named "Be the One Who Dares" begins with a woman sitting at her desk in a mundane cubicle farm. A ladder appears and she climbs up.
The narrator remarks, "In a sea of conformity, there's always one that breaks away from the herd." The woman is then shown driving a BMW X2, one of the automaker's newest models.
The video had 468,578 views, good for 10th place, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.
