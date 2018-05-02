AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 4/30/2018

BMW breaks away from the herd

May 2, 2018 @ 12:01 am Comments Email

In the latest viral video to join our charts, BMW invites drivers to break away from the heard.

The brief 15-second clip, named "Be the One Who Dares" begins with a woman sitting at her desk in a mundane cubicle farm. A ladder appears and she climbs up.

The narrator remarks, "In a sea of conformity, there's always one that breaks away from the herd." The woman is then shown driving a BMW X2, one of the automaker's newest models.

The video had 468,578 views, good for 10th place, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

1
-62%
Feel Alive
Feel Alive Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,769,285
Last week: 2
 
2
-47%
Hyundai x 2018 FIFA World Cup
Hyundai x 2018 FIFA World Cup Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,552,185
Last week: 4
 
3
-47%
Beyond the Battery
Beyond the Battery Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,025,090
Last week: 6
 
4
Returnee
Discover the First Ever Ford Eco Sport
Discover the First Ever Ford Eco Sport Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 795,237
Last week: Returnee
 
5
-43%
All-New Buick Enclave
All-New Buick Enclave Buick
NA
This week
(True Reach): 642,110
Last week: 8
 
6
Returnee
2018 Hyundai Trailers
2018 Hyundai Trailers Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 547,701
Last week: Returnee
 
7
-50%
Take a Millisecond and Make it Last Forever
Take a Millisecond and Make it Last Forever Alfa Romeo
NA
This week
(True Reach): 534,457
Last week: 9
 
8
Returnee
A Month for Honda Cars
A Month for Honda Cars Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 512,810
Last week: Returnee
 
9
-52%
Long Distance
Long Distance Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 504,957
Last week: 10
 
10
NEW
Be the One Who Dares
Be the One Who Dares BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 468,578
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

Read Next

Japan brands' EVs for China appear strikingly familiar

The autonomous gold rush is on in season 3

Infiniti readies platform for electrified vehicles

Execs see partnership perks even as China opens market

Tech giants put China at forefront of change

Rough ramp-up for Ram

GM positions OnStar as revenue center, brand builder

Ford says cars lose money, so they're gone
Automotive News Cover

Email Newsletters
  • General newsletters
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Mondays)
  • (As needed)
  • Video newscasts
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Weekdays)
  • (Saturdays)
  • Special interest newsletters
  • (Thursdays)
  • (Tuesdays)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Monthly)
  • (Wednesdays)
  • (Bimonthly)
  • Special reports
  • (As needed)
  • (As needed)
  • Communication preferences

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB